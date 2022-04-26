Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.87 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Geron Christian Sr.

Strengths:

Big, very long body. Could add more weight and be one of the bigger OTs in the NFL. Clearly athletic with minimal limitations. His quick set is impressive and he gets out to the second level in a hurry. Upside is there because of his frame and athleticism but needs refinement.

Weaknesses:

Not as powerful as his massive size would indicate. Hands are often late or don't control the EDGE he's facing. Susceptible to an inside move despite his good feet. Can get a little stagnant.

