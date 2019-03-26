Nick Bosa NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about measurements, strengths, team fits

When Nick Bosa hears his named called in Nashville on April 25, he'll join his brother, Joey, and his father, John, as NFL first-round picks. John Bosa went 16th to the Dolphins in 1987; Joey went third to the Chargers in 2016, and there's every reason to believe that Nick won't last beyond the 49ers, who have the No. 2 selection, and could go first overall if the Cardinals don't take quarterback Kyler Murray. Wherever Bosa is selected, he'll be the best pass rusher in this class.

College career

Bosa, who arrived at Ohio State as a true freshman the year his brother left for the NFL, played in 12 games in 2016 and had five sacks and seven tackles for loss. He played in 14 games as a sophomore and improved his numbers to 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss but only appeared in three games last season before he was sidelined with a core muscle injury. Bosa opted for surgery and sat out the rest of his junior season, instead preparing for the draft.

Combine/pro day results

Measurement Result Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 266 pounds Arms: 33 inches Hands: 10 3/4 inches

Workout Result 40-yard dash: 4.79 Bench press: 29 Vertical jump: 33.5 Broad jump: 116 3-cone drill: 7.1 20-yard shuttle: 4.12 60-yard shuttle: --

Here's Bosa's 40 at the combine, compared to his brother's time from 2016:

Strengths/weaknesses

Strengths: Bosa, not surprisingly, looks a lot like his brother. He has insane physical strength, insane get-off, controls the line of scrimmage and wreaks havoc in the backfield. He has to be accounted for on every play and can beat you inside, outside, with speed rush or bull rush.

Good luck stopping this:

Nick Bosa is just showing off now. Gets pinned inside for an instant but executes a gorgeous spin move to get off the block and make the tackle. Not many DL can pull that off that cleanly. pic.twitter.com/QZXZKUSkEr — John Owning (@JohnOwning) November 10, 2018

Or this:

Pulling a pass protector vs Nick Bosa is not the move. pic.twitter.com/C9Y7WJKNTG — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) September 10, 2017

Weaknesses: It's hard to find much fault with Bosa's game but there are the concerns about injury -- he played in just three games in 2018 because of a core muscle injury. And while there are many similarities between the brothers, Nick may be slightly less explosive than Joey.

NFL comparison

From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:

Joey Bosa. I'll keep this short because it's the easiest comparison in this draft class. From the first step to the bend to the advanced arsenal of pass-rushing moves and speed-to-power capabilities, Nick is basically a carbon copy of his brother, Joey.

NFL teams in play to draft Bosa

Cardinals: The conversation in recent weeks has been that Arizona will take quarterback Kyler Murray with the top pick a year after drafting quarterback Josh Rosen 10th overall. And it could happen; but general manager Steve Keim could stick with Rosen, take Bosa first overall and sleep well at night knowing that he got one of the best players in this draft. He'd join a defensive line that includes Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs.

49ers: If the Cardinals do in fact take Murray, expect the 49ers to sprint to the podium to draft Bosa. San Francisco has taken a defensive lineman in three of the last four drafts and they acquired Dee Ford this offseason, but imagine this group on the field together: DeForest Buckner, Ford and Bosa. Just like Bosa would make life easier for Rosen in Arizona, he'd do the same for Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco.

Jets: New York needs edge help and should Bosa fall to them at No. 3 it's hard to imagine they wouldn't take him. It might be hyperbole to call him a generational talent but there's no denying that Bosa forces teams to account for him on every snap. The Jets leading pass rushers last season? Linebacker Jordan Jenkins and defensive end Henry Anderson, who both had seven each.

Raiders: It's unlikely that Bosa slips out of the top three but this would be the best-case scenario for Oakland, who traded Khalil Mack and cut Bruce Irvin during the 2018 season. The Raiders have three first-rounders and they'll likely target a pass rusher early.