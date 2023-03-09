Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 78.32 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Robert Hainsey
Summary:
Nick Broeker has played left tackle and guard for the Rebels but projects inside at the next level. He has below-average length and speed to play on the edge. Broeker plays with a mean streak and has upper body strength that allows him to displace defenders in the run game. Recovery speed and ability to counter inside moves are concerns. He is often off-balance because he is lunging.
Strengths:
- Experience playing tackle and guard
- Good eyes to pick up rushers in his gap
- Plays with a mean streak
- Strong upper body that allows him to excel in a phone booth
Weaknesses:
- Balance is a concern, lunges too much
- Needs to do a better job of sinking his hips to absorb contact in pass protection
- Recovery speed and ability to counter inside moves are concerns