Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78.32 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Robert Hainsey

Summary:

Nick Broeker has played left tackle and guard for the Rebels but projects inside at the next level. He has below-average length and speed to play on the edge. Broeker plays with a mean streak and has upper body strength that allows him to displace defenders in the run game. Recovery speed and ability to counter inside moves are concerns. He is often off-balance because he is lunging.

Strengths:

Experience playing tackle and guard

Good eyes to pick up rushers in his gap

Plays with a mean streak

Strong upper body that allows him to excel in a phone booth

Weaknesses: