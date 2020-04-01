Nick Coe, EDGE, Auburn

NFL Draft analysis for Nick Coe, EDGE, Auburn

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72

Strengths:

  • Large, wide frame
  • Power in his hands
  • Sturdy edge setter

Weaknesses:

  • Probably should've stayed for another year, unrefined game
  • Lacks foot quickness and sustained speed
  • Average-at-best athlete for the edge
