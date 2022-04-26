Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.02 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Darnell Savage Jr.

Strengths:

Rangy, hard-hitting free safety type who flies in coverage and when he locks into a ball carrier. His hits are devastating. Lot of pop. Has the top-end speed to be an eraser as a deep middle free safety. Will fight against in-breaking routes and typically closes a passing window in a hurry. Runs the alley as well as any safety in this class. This is a thick, fast safety who will be an imposing presence on any defense.

Weaknesses:

Tackling is hit or miss. Not someone you want moving into slot to cover quick, smaller receivers because he's mostly a linear player. Some inconsistencies/coverage limitations to his game are concerning.

Accolades: