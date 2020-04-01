Nick Harris, OL, Washington

NFL Draft analysis for Nick Harris, OL, Washington

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82

Strengths:

  • Elite twitch off the ball to reach DLs as they penetrate
  • Tireless worker when needing to reset his hands
  • Awesome on the move in the run game because of his athleticism
  • Very experienced against top competition

Weaknesses:

  • Short-armed and below weight for the center spot
  • Major power deficiency, struggles dealing with bull rushes
  • More of a wall-off blocker than people-mover
