Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.54 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Tank Carder

Summary:

The younger brother of Jets lineman Nate Herbig served as a captain for the Badgers in 2022. Nick Herbig has terrific pass-rush production over the past two seasons. He is a fluid athlete with good top-end speed. When he arrives to the ball carrier, he looks to plant them into the ground. Herbig is on the lighter side for his position and struggled to come to balance and finish plays in space.

Strengths:

Plays with good leverage

Named captain in 2022

Fluid athlete with good top-end speed

Physical, arrives with malice

Weaknesses: