Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.47 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Hasson Reddick

Strengths:

Smaller, super-twitchy outside speed rusher. One of the few of this type of rusher in this class. Makes up for power deficiency with a nasty crosser move to the inside, a slippery swim, and the ability to make himself skinny around the corner. Bend isn't elite but close. Same goes for his dip ability. Can really flatten to the QB when at good speed around the corner. But pass rush is a plus and he has the tools to be a very good one in time.

Weaknesses:

Smaller than most edge rushers in the NFL. Minimal strength at the point of attack. Would like to see more pop in his hands. A block avoider, not a block defeater by any stretch. Not a run-defense type and has to get considerably bigger/stronger to not be a liability on those downs in the NFL.

Accolades: