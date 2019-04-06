N'Keal Harry NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about pro day, measurements, strengths, team fits

N'Keal Harry is built like a tight end but can line up anywhere on the field and can make contested catches look routine. He ran a 4.53 40-yard time at the combine but there are questions about his ability to separate as well as his deep speed. There were similar concerns about Anquan Boldin and JuJu Smith-Schuster, and in the right system Harry could have that kind of success.

College career

Harry became the ninth true freshman in Sun Devils history to start the season opener. He finished that season with 58 receptions for 659 yards and five touchdowns. As a sophomore, Harry had 82 receptions, 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. And in 2018, Harry had 73 catches for 1,088 yards and a career-high nine scores.

Among all FBS wide receivers, Harry ranked 21st in yards per route run, according to Pro Football Focus, and he was 26th in their deep pass catch rate metric.

Combine/pro day results

Measurement Result Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 228 pounds Arms: 33 inches Hands: 9 1/2 inches

Workout Result 40-yard dash: 4.53 Bench press: 27 Vertical jump: 38.5 Broad jump: 122.0 3-cone drill: -- 20-yard shuttle: -- 60-yard shuttle: --

Strengths/weaknesses

Strengths: Harry has great hands, can line up anywhere on the field, and he effectively excels in the screen game. His size makes him a tough matchup for any defensive back and most linebackers. The big concern is with his ability to separate, but he regularly wins the contested-catch battle.

N'Keal Harry is INSANE pic.twitter.com/rvpMw2j1fO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 27, 2018

Weaknesses: Play speed will give NFL teams pause. Harry also needs to do a better job winning at the line of scrimmage, either with footwork or better hand usage.

NFL comparison

From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:

Marques Colston. Here's a quote from Drew Brees, featured in an ESPN article, after Colston's first game with the Saints. "He's a big-play receiver. He's a possession receiver, he's a throw-it-up-and-let-him-jump and-get-it receiver." That is precisely the type of pass catcher Harry is, and while he isn't a dazzling, separation creator as a route runner, he is surprisingly nimble after the catch and plays with powerful leg churn to carry defenders for extra yardage as he's finally being tackled. Colston is still the Saints all-time leading receiver and quietly crushed it from his rookie season all the way through his prime with six 1,000-yard campaigns. The big high-pointer finished with an average seasonal stat line of 71 catches, 975 yards, and 7.2 touchdowns in his 10 NFL seasons.

NFL teams in play to draft Harry

Bills: Buffalo loaded up on wide receivers during free agency and the No. 9 pick would be too early to draft Harry, but if the team trades down he would make a lot of sense at the bottom of Round 1 or early in Round 2.

Redskins: Washington needs a lot of help on offense. Case Keenum isn't the long-term answer at quarterback but he'll need somebody to throw to. And that could be Harry in the second round -- especially if the Redskins take a quarterback at No. 15.

Giants: They traded Odell Beckham for the No. 17 pick, a third-rounder and Jabrill Peppers. If New York addresses quarterback or edge rusher with their two first-rounders, the team could look for Beckham's replacement at the top of the second round.

Steelers: Who will step up in a post-Antonio Brown world? The team signed Donte Moncrief but that wouldn't preclude them from taking a player like Harry would contribute immediately.

Ravens: Baltimore's search for a legit No. 1 receiver continues. And while they're moving to a run-first offense with Lamar Jackson, he has proven capable of throwing the ball. Harry, whose playing style is similar to Anquan Boldin, could give the Ravens what they were hoping they were getting in Michael Crabtree.

Chiefs: Most of Kansas City's needs are on the defensive side of the ball, but depending on what happens with Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs could be in the market for another offensive weapon.