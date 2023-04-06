Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.79 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Quinn Sypniewski

Summary:

Coming from a run-heavy offense, Noah Gindorff is a more polished run blocker than pass-catcher. He does a good job of driving his feet on contact and finishing blocks. Gindorff has below-average top-end speed and has a bit of hip stiffness when changing directions. He does have good size for the position and has a feel for settling in the soft spots of zone coverage.

Strengths:

Experience in a run-heavy offense

Great size for the position

Good feel for finding the soft spot in a zone

Fights through contact

Weaknesses: