Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.79 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Quinn Sypniewski
Summary:
Coming from a run-heavy offense, Noah Gindorff is a more polished run blocker than pass-catcher. He does a good job of driving his feet on contact and finishing blocks. Gindorff has below-average top-end speed and has a bit of hip stiffness when changing directions. He does have good size for the position and has a feel for settling in the soft spots of zone coverage.
Strengths:
- Experience in a run-heavy offense
- Great size for the position
- Good feel for finding the soft spot in a zone
- Fights through contact
Weaknesses:
- Ankle injury limited him to three games in 2022
- Hip stiffness when changing directions
- Below-average top-end speed