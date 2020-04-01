Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

NFL Draft analysis for Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87

Strengths:

  • Comes from a track background
  • Extremely physical throughout route
  • Solid mirroring skills, rarely out of position

Weaknesses:

  • Relatively new to the position; only played CB last two seasons
  • Can get handsy when he doesn't locate ball early
  • Instincts aren't there yet
Our Latest Stories