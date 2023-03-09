Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78.16 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Kelvin Sheppard

Summary:

The younger brother of Penei Sewell, Noah has great size for the linebacker position. He has good top-end speed and strength but is not stellar in any particular category. Sewell shows good awareness to impact pass lanes but looks like he is trying to survive rather than in control when dropped in coverage. His pass-rush numbers have not been noteworthy.

Strengths:

Good awareness

Good size for the position

Significant playing experience

Does a good job of impacting pass lanes

Weaknesses: