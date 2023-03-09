Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 78.16 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Kelvin Sheppard
Summary:
The younger brother of Penei Sewell, Noah has great size for the linebacker position. He has good top-end speed and strength but is not stellar in any particular category. Sewell shows good awareness to impact pass lanes but looks like he is trying to survive rather than in control when dropped in coverage. His pass-rush numbers have not been noteworthy.
Strengths:
- Good awareness
- Good size for the position
- Significant playing experience
- Does a good job of impacting pass lanes
Weaknesses:
- Liability in coverage
- Light pass-rush production
- Slow to gather and re-direct