Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.20 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Malcolm Koonce

Summary:

Noah Taylor is a long, stand-up rusher on the outside with a methodical approach to getting after the quarterback. He's somewhat bendy around the corner. He wins with ability to absorb contact and continues his rush and long, decently powerful hands at the point of attack. Limited athletic gifts overall but battles hard. He works hard as a run defender, too, consistently chasing from the backside. He has to get stronger and showcase better closing speed to the quarterback.

Strengths:

Understands his hands are weapons and utilizes them

Isn't fazed by initial contact and will fight through initial punch from OT

High motor type

Weaknesses: