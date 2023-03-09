Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 86.10 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Zack Baun
Summary:
Nolan Smith is the latest in a long line of dominant Georgia defenders destined for the early rounds. He's an undersized, quick-twitch athlete who plays much bigger than his size. He has the frame to add weight at the next level, but he'll also need to improve in pass coverage, something he was rarely asked to do for the Bulldogs.
Strengths:
- Elite change of direction, athleticism, twitchiness and quickness
- Despite lack of size, shows ability to hold ground vs. offensive tackles; can set the edge vs. the run
- Plus athlete who can play the flat in coverage
- Has open-field athleticism to make plays in space
- Can shoot gaps in zone stretch and be disruptive in backfield
- Can navigate through trash/down LOS to get to ball carrier, wrap-up tackler
- Plays much bigger than his size
Weaknesses:
- Undersized; will struggle to consistently generate pressure vs. bigger/stronger/quicker OT
- Not asked to do much in coverage
- Missed part of 2022 season with a pectoral injury