Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86.10 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Zack Baun

Summary:

Nolan Smith is the latest in a long line of dominant Georgia defenders destined for the early rounds. He's an undersized, quick-twitch athlete who plays much bigger than his size. He has the frame to add weight at the next level, but he'll also need to improve in pass coverage, something he was rarely asked to do for the Bulldogs.

Strengths:

Elite change of direction, athleticism, twitchiness and quickness

Despite lack of size, shows ability to hold ground vs. offensive tackles; can set the edge vs. the run

Plus athlete who can play the flat in coverage

Has open-field athleticism to make plays in space

Can shoot gaps in zone stretch and be disruptive in backfield

Can navigate through trash/down LOS to get to ball carrier, wrap-up tackler

Plays much bigger than his size

Weaknesses: