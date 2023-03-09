Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.17 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Amare Barno

Summary:

Ochaun Mathis measured 6-foot-4, 247 pounds at the Shrine Bowl, but he has the frame to add 10-15 pounds, while still maintaining his twitchiness. And that combination -- the quicks plus the newfound weight to remain stout at the point -- means his best football is in front of him.

Strengths:

Long arms, long legs, frame looks like he can add weight

Bull rush can be problem for OT because of leverage and leg drive

Stout at the point of attack, can fight off blocks quickly and be disruptive

Has quickness to win off snap with swim move, get in gap and make play on ball

Long-strider who has corner-turning ability

Will fight through block to make play in run support; high-motor player

Weaknesses: