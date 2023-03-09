Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.17 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Amare Barno

Summary:

Ochaun Mathis measured 6-foot-4, 247 pounds at the Shrine Bowl, but he has the frame to add 10-15 pounds, while still maintaining his twitchiness. And that combination -- the quicks plus the newfound weight to remain stout at the point -- means his best football is in front of him.

Strengths:

  • Long arms, long legs, frame looks like he can add weight
  • Bull rush can be problem for OT because of leverage and leg drive
  • Stout at the point of attack, can fight off blocks quickly and be disruptive
  • Has quickness to win off snap with swim move, get in gap and make play on ball
  • Long-strider who has corner-turning ability
  • Will fight through block to make play in run support; high-motor player

Weaknesses:

  • Can struggle to set edge; because of length, he can get too upright, making it easier to push him off spot
  • Can struggle to disengage from blocks if he doesn't win immediately