Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 79.17 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Amare Barno
Summary:
Ochaun Mathis measured 6-foot-4, 247 pounds at the Shrine Bowl, but he has the frame to add 10-15 pounds, while still maintaining his twitchiness. And that combination -- the quicks plus the newfound weight to remain stout at the point -- means his best football is in front of him.
Strengths:
- Long arms, long legs, frame looks like he can add weight
- Bull rush can be problem for OT because of leverage and leg drive
- Stout at the point of attack, can fight off blocks quickly and be disruptive
- Has quickness to win off snap with swim move, get in gap and make play on ball
- Long-strider who has corner-turning ability
- Will fight through block to make play in run support; high-motor player
Weaknesses:
- Can struggle to set edge; because of length, he can get too upright, making it easier to push him off spot
- Can struggle to disengage from blocks if he doesn't win immediately