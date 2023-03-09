Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 89.13 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Kevin Dotson
Summary:
O'Cyrus Torrence is a huge, wide-bodied guard with plus athleticism for a blocker his size. His athleticism allows him to be of utility at the second level and on any type of blocks that involve lateral quickness. He has quality second-level accuracy, too. He needs to play with a tick more patience, but his body type, strength, and athleticism make him a very appealing guard prospect.
Strengths:
- Intimidating, big-bodied frame
- Serious point-of-attack power
- Deceptively quick with high-end athleticism for a guard of his size
- Calm nature in pass protection
Weaknesses:
- Not always the most balanced in pass pro, clearly has more development to go in that phase of the game
- More of a hugger than a bench-press type, would like to see him utilize his immense length to his advantage more frequently