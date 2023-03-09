Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 89.13 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Kevin Dotson

Summary:

O'Cyrus Torrence is a huge, wide-bodied guard with plus athleticism for a blocker his size. His athleticism allows him to be of utility at the second level and on any type of blocks that involve lateral quickness. He has quality second-level accuracy, too. He needs to play with a tick more patience, but his body type, strength, and athleticism make him a very appealing guard prospect.

Strengths:

Intimidating, big-bodied frame

Serious point-of-attack power

Deceptively quick with high-end athleticism for a guard of his size

Calm nature in pass protection

Weaknesses: