Oliver, Ed, DL, Houston
NFL Draft analysis for Oliver, Ed, DL, Houston
Draft Scouting Report:
Played over the center in college and regularly dominated, but will move to 3-technique in the NFL where he have more opportunities to shoot gaps. Low center of gravity, nonstop motor, unparalleled get-off and the leverage to regularly win at the line of scrimmage, Oliver is a top-5 talent. -- RW
