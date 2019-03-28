Oliver, Ed, DL, Houston

NFL Draft analysis for Oliver, Ed, DL, Houston

Draft Scouting Report:

Played over the center in college and regularly dominated, but will move to 3-technique in the NFL where he have more opportunities to shoot gaps. Low center of gravity, nonstop motor, unparalleled get-off and the leverage to regularly win at the line of scrimmage, Oliver is a top-5 talent. -- RW

Our Latest Stories