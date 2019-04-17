Oliver, Josh, TE, San Jose St.

NFL Draft analysis for Oliver, Josh, TE, San Jose St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Has a long way to go as a blocker, both inline and when pulling/wham blocks. Lines up inline, as H-back and in slot, where he was used like a "big" slot receiver. Has off the charts athleticism but is raw and will need time to develop. Doesn't always get in and out of breaks crisply but shows big-play ability. Has a long way to go as a blocker. -- RW

Our Latest Stories