Ollison, Qadree, RB, Pittsburgh

NFL Draft analysis for Ollison, Qadree, RB, Pittsburgh

Draft Scouting Report:

Ollison is a tall, zone-blocking back with good one-cut ability for his size and above-average ankle flexion that allows him to hit those cutback lanes he sees. There's some power and contact balance to his game too but stiffness in his hips. -- CT

Our Latest Stories