Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu has been one of the top prospects, regardless of position, during the 2022 college football season, and he figures to be in the conversation for first offensive lineman selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Fashanu, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 19

19 Year: Sophomore

Sophomore Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 320

: 320 Hometown : Waldorf, Maryland



: Waldorf, Maryland Interesting fact: Entered 2022 season with just one-career collegiate start

Position: No. 2 OT | Overall: No. 7

Initial scouting report

"In his first season as a starter, replacing draft choice Rasheed Walker, Fashanu has a thick lower body that allows him to absorb contact. He plays with good leverage and balance but can do a better job of sinking his hips against the bull rush. Fashanu shows good independent hand usage and an understanding of sealing run lanes. He has average-to-below-average waist bend to challenge edge rushers at the high side. The Maryland native does a good job of blocking in space. Fashanu has shown steady improvement over the course of the season, particularly in the space of moving his hands and feet when engaged to counter secondary moves." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards (Nov. 10)

College Accolades



Honors

2022 (vs. Purdue and Auburn): Coaching staff's Offensive Player of the Game

High school: Gonzaga (Washington, DC)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8871)

National: 405 | OC: 32 | DC: 6

High school accolades: All-Met honorable mention (The Washington Post), second-team DC football (USA Today), two-time first-team All-WCAC

