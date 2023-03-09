Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.03 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Corey Linsley

Summary:

Olusegun Oluwatimi is a refined, powerful, one-on-one battler at center. He has awesome hand work. He's constantly working to reset and gain the advantage with his hand positioning. He has a great anchor. He's not stiff but not a nimble, in-space mover. It's rare to see him on the ground. His balance is awesome, and he understands angles very well and utilizes that knowledge to his advantage in the run and pass game. His acknowledgement of the importance of blocking angles shows by how he never stops moving his feet; he's always working to get better leverage, which I love about his game. He has plenty of length for the position, too. He's not an athletic, twitchy specimen but a well-sized, very refined blocker who can step in and excel right away in a system that won't ask him to fly around in space too frequently.

Strengths:

Amazing balance, rarely on the ground, hard to shake his equilibrium

Hand work is outstanding

Routinely wins the leverage/angle battles

Quality anchor

Weaknesses: