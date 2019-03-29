Omenihu, Charles, DL, Texas

NFL Draft analysis for Omenihu, Charles, DL, Texas

Draft Scouting Report:

Calls himself a "bigger version of Chandler Jones" Wins at the line of scrimmage with sheer strength, Omenihu can set the edge and requires double teams to move. He won't beat offensive linemen with his quickness or pass-rush moves, but wins with strength and tenacity. -- RW

