Orange Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Alabama vs. Oklahoma bowl game

Alabama's defensive line against Oklahoma's offensive line in this year's Orange Bowl is as big of a heavyweight fight as you're going to witness at the college level.

Both units boast an assortment of NFL talent, and the Sooners will almost assuredly see all of their draft-eligible blockers picked before the final few rounds in April. Heisman winner Kyler Murray was individually tremendous this season, but he got tons of help from his offensive line all year long.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Alabama

Jonah Williams, OT

If you've been following along this season, you're aware of my #DraftCrush on Williams, the most fundamentally sound blocker in the 2019 class. His punch timing is almost always perfect -- he's not overly anxious engaging defenders but doesn't let him get into his body. Beyond that, Williams' kick slide in pass-protection is very fast, and he's plenty strong enough when dealing with bull rushes. In the run game, he's keenly aware of his assignments on combo blocks, and his athleticism is on full display in the screen game. Nevermind he's not 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds. Williams is the best tackle in this class. Inside counters did give him some problems in 2018.

Quinnen Williams, DT

Williams had an otherworldly season for the Crimson Tide after contributing as a part-time player in 2017. He's essentially unblockable because of his efficient hand work, point-of-attack power, and surprising acceleration off the football. Though only a redshirt sophomore, don't be surprised when Williams declares early for the draft and hears his name called in the top 10.

Deionte Thompson, S

In what seems like a weak safety class, Thompson is the cream of the crop at the position thanks to his explosiveness and awareness. He's just as fast flying downhill when he reads run as he is ranging from center field to get his hands on the football. Like Quinnen, he was a rotational player a season ago but enjoyed a serious breakout season in 2018. Thompson should go in the first round if he declares.

Ross Pierschbacher, C

While not as dominant on the ground as you'd probably expect from an Alabama interior blocker because he isn't a tremendous athlete, Pierschbacher boasts strength against power-rushes and the awareness needed to thwart stunts, both of which help him thrive in pass protection. He could go somewhere in the middle of the draft and ultimately start as a rookie. He has experience playing guard too, which will help his draft stock.

Raekwon Davis, DL

Stunningly overshadowed by Williams this season, Davis is still a high-caliber prospect on the defensive line. At around 6-6, Davis is a tall trench player but has demonstrated the ability to not get out-leveraged up front en route to disrupting the backfield. He has tentacles for arms and good athleticism for a prospect his size. Teams who want some two-gapping ability along with pass-rushing skills from their defensive linemen will be intrigued by Davis ... probably in the second or third round.

Damien Harris, RB

Harris has been a yards-after-contact monster over the past two seasons for Alabama, and he definitely didn't disappoint in his senior season after many believed he would've declared for the 2018 Draft. Harris is a boulder of a runner at 5-11 and 215 pounds but runs with outstanding hip fluidity and balance. Weak tackle attempts rarely faze him. He could be in the race to be the first running back selected in the 2019 Draft.

Smith Jr. only has one year of legitimate production on his college resume, but the junior averaged over 17 yards per grab in 2018 mostly thanks to his smooth athleticism in space and deceptive speed down the field. The tight end class is lacking, and Smith could take advantage by declaring early. Going in the second or third round is not out of the question for him.

Oklahoma

Marquise Brown, WR

I wrote about Brown in late October and still believe he's much closer to being the next Brandin Cooks or Tyreek Hill than the next Tavon Austin. Despite being small for the receiver position and insanely twitchy, he's not a slot-only wideout. Brown played on the perimeter a fair amount of the time at Oklahoma and has run a variety of intricate routes. If he runs below 4.45 at the combine -- and he certainly looks to be that fast -- Brown will be on the first-round radar.

Cody Ford, OL

Somewhat of a late-riser this season, Ford's sheer mass and power and relatively light feet have really impressed of late. At 6-4 and 338 pounds, he has the physical profile of a guard. He played inside in 2017 and locked down the right tackle spot in 2018. Ford is a bull-dozer for the run game too and will not be overpowered in pass-protection. Ford did look like a guard playing tackle in 2018, especially when dealing with small, speedy edge-rushers, but those blips on pass plays didn't happen frequently at all. He should go in the first round.

Ben Powers, OG

I thought Powers was one of the best pass-blocking guards in the country a season ago, and he unsurprisingly thrived in that vital area in 2018. At 6-4 and 315-ish pounds, he has NFL guard size and the lateral agility to stay in front of every type of interior defensive linemen. Powers is relatively out of control in the run game, often missing blocks at the second level, and he was utilized often as a puller. Powers will likely land somewhere in the middle of the draft.

Bobby Evans, OT

Evans moved from right tackle -- where he was dominant in 2017 -- to left tackle in 2018, and the position change came with mixed results. Evans isn't like Ford, who's more of a classic, overpowering Oklahoma blocker. The former has smooth footwork but doesn't always keep his feet moving in pass-protection, which can lead to off-balanced reps and quarterback pressures. He gets out to the second level quickly and has good "accuracy" blocking linebackers and defensive backs. Evans is probably a mid-round pick but could sneak onto Day 2 with a strong pre-draft process.