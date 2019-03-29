Oruwariye, Amani, CB, Penn St.
NFL Draft analysis for Oruwariye, Amani, CB, Penn St.
Draft Scouting Report:
Oruwariye looks the part and he is a physical and fluid with smooth hips to get in and out of breaks. He has lockdown ability on outside and deep routes and can pay both press man and zone coverages. Struggled at times in the Senior Bowl but ran well at the combine and has the size (6-foot-1) and speed (4.47 40) NFL teams covet. A likely Day 2 pick. -- RW
