Outback Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Mississippi State vs. Iowa bowl game

This year's Outback Bowl features an array of high-caliber draft prospects on both sides of the ball. Unsurprisingly, Iowa has two tight ends who'll garner plenty of looks during the pre-draft process, and Mississippi State boasts a trio of productive defenders.

We're going game by game during bowl season to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Iowa

Noah Fant, TE

Currently my No. 1 tight end in the 2019 class, Fant is not your typical in-line blocker at the tight spot from Iowa. He's essentially a large, athletic receiver. His game and physical abilities are reminiscent of former Ole Miss tight end and 2017 first-round-pick-of-the-Giants Evan Engram. I expect Fant to test very well in Indianapolis and be a top-50 pick in April. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder is a serious seam-stretcher and is dangerous after the catch.

T.J. Hockenson, TE

Hockenson, not Fant, won the John Mackey Award this year as the nation's top tight end. A ferocious blocker with insane leg churn once he locks on, Hockenson can dominate at times in the trenches but also possesses top-level speed for the tight end spot and can come down with the ball with coverage draped on him. The 6-5, 250 pound versatile tight end is a fluid athlete who can beat press at the line and change directions fluidly while running a route and after the catch. He's only a redshirt sophomore but is already 21 years old, and there's some legitimate buzz about him declaring. If he did, he'd probably go somewhere in the second or third round. Hockenson's film was that impressive in 2018, when he averaged 15.6 yards per grab on 46 receptions.

Mississippi State

Jeffery Simmons, DT

Simmons went into the season on the first-round radar after 12 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2017. The 6-4, 300-pounder uses his hands decently well and is powerful through the line of scrimmage. His motor can be inconsistent, and he's not the most efficient with his hand work. A good but not great athlete, Simmons projects in the first or early second round and should have a long, productive career.

Montez Sweat, EDGE

A tall edge-rusher, Sweat dominated up front with 29.5 tackles for loss and 22 sacks over the last two seasons after transferring from Michigan State. His motor runs high, and he generates a hefty amount of power despite being somewhat lanky at 240 pounds. Sweat is an explosive linear athlete. He's a little bit stiff around the edge too and can get overpowered by more compact linemen who get under his pads. Sweat should land in the late first round or second.

Johnathan Abram, S

Abram is an authoritative safety prospect with good range who's totaled over 160 tackles in the past two years for the Bulldogs while defending 10 passes. At 6-0 and 215 pounds, he has fantastic size for the safety spot and shouldn't be pigeon-holed into one specific role in the secondary. He can be a semi-linebacker and a ballhawk from the deep middle. Abram should be one of the first safeties off the board in April.