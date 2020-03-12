Packers seven round mock draft 2020: Why OT in Round 1, WRs on Day 2 is the right plan

The Green Bay Packers wouldn't seem to be in dire need of help after a 13-3 debut under coach Matt LaFleur, but don't get it twisted: They've got plenty of holes to fill in the weeks to come, or at least if they intend on making another postseason run in 2020. Free agency is right around the corner, but CBS Sports NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso looked a little farther ahead to address some of Green Bay's most pressing needs, releasing a seven-round 2020 mock draft on Wednesday. Here's a look at each and every one of the Packers picks he predicted, plus how they would fit on Green Bay's current roster:

Day 1

Round 1, No. 30 overall: Austin Jackson, OL, USC

This is the Packers' top and most important pick, and Jackson fits like a glove. Compared by some to Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries, who just earned a big-money extension, the USC product is the sixth-ranked offensive lineman in this class, per CBS Sports' prospect grades, and his athletic upside would be hard for Green Bay to pass up. The Pack aren't looking to replace current LT David Bakhtiari, but on the other end of the line, 10-year veteran Bryan Bulaga is primed to get big bucks elsewhere, leaving a big hole up front. At 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds, he'd make for a solid long-term Bulaga replacement.

Day 2

Round 2, No. 62 overall: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

Round 3, No. 94 overall: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

The Packers had more than enough issues with drops in 2019, and Hamler struggled in the same category during his final season with the Nittany Lions, but still, as the 10th-ranked receiver in a deep class, he's a potential home-run hitter for Green Bay's offense with electric downfield speed. Davante Adams already provides the big-play threat when healthy, but it's common knowledge that Aaron Rodgers needs another target out wide. Hamler's legs alone would all but guarantee him a big role from Day One.

Davis-Gaither, on the other hand, has the makings of a third-round steal. At barely 6-foot-2 and 224 pounds, he's not the biggest prospect to line up in the middle of Green Bay's 3-4 defense, but there's a reason he's ranked by CBS Sports as the third-best at his position in this class. A playmaker in college, he's the kind of guy Mike Pettine could use to roam from sideline to sideline, especially if a productive starter like Blake Martinez, who's set to hit free agency, winds up elsewhere.

Day 3

Rd. 4, No. 136 overall: Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

Rd. 5, No. 175 overall: Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon

Rd. 6, No. 192 overall: Kahlil Davis, DL, Nebraska

Rd. 6, No. 208 overall: David Woodward, LB, Utah State

Rd. 6, No. 209 overall: Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

Rd. 7, No. 236 overall: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

Rd. 7, No. 242 overall: Cam Brown, LB, Penn State

With a whopping seven day three picks at their disposal, the Packers can afford to double dip at multiple positions, so why not at WR, where both Geronimo Allison and Ryan Grant are on track to hit the open market? Gibson is another big-play machine, entering the NFL as a wideout but previously starring in college as everything from a sprinter to a running back. He'll surely need to be coached up after just one solid year of NCAA production, but as a mid-round flyer, you can do a whole lot worse if you're looking for offensive toys.

Hanson has loads of experience at center, where current starter Corey Linsley is entering the final year of a deal that'll cost the Packers $10.5 million in 2020. At the very least, he'd give Green Bay more depth on the interior of the line, which was even more important than usual in 2019 thanks to LaFleur's emphasis on a run-first approach.

Davis keeps with Trapasso's trend of adding speed to Green Bay's lineup, having scorched the track despite playing out of position at Nebraska. In the Packers' 3-4 scheme, he'd give the club more athleticism attacking the inside gaps. Woodward, meanwhile, has injury concerns but has also been a tackling machine, making him a low-risk, high-reward option for LB depth.

The Packers' final three picks here would give Green Bay a trio of projects. A semi-local kid out of Iowa, Stanley is far more of a throwback pocket passer than, say, Rodgers, but the Packers aren't exactly overflowing with backup or developmental options behind No. 12. Deguara almost certainly wouldn't be needed as an immediate contributor if the Packers pursue a big name to replace the jettisoned Jimmy Graham at TE, but his high-effort, short-area pass-catching abilities as an H-back type could prove invaluable in LaFleur's system. At 6-foot-5, Brown is a true specimen at outside linebacker who might at least bring size to the pass rush rotation.