Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.03 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Kelvin Smith

Summary:

Palaie Gaoteote IV carries his weight well and does a good job using quickness to shoot gaps. The former 5-star high school recruit has below-average top-end speed and very little production over the past three years. He needs to do a better job of wrapping up and finishing plays. He should not be trusted in a man-coverage situation.

Strengths:

Carries his weight well

Does a good job of getting skinny and shooting gaps

Former 5-star high school recruit

Weaknesses: