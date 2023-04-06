Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 70.03 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Kelvin Smith
Summary:
Palaie Gaoteote IV carries his weight well and does a good job using quickness to shoot gaps. The former 5-star high school recruit has below-average top-end speed and very little production over the past three years. He needs to do a better job of wrapping up and finishing plays. He should not be trusted in a man-coverage situation.
Strengths:
- Carries his weight well
- Does a good job of getting skinny and shooting gaps
- Former 5-star high school recruit
Weaknesses:
- Below-average top-end speed
- Very little production over the past three years
- Needs to do a better job of wrapping up and finishing plays
- Do not trust him in man coverage