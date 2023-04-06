Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.03 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Kelvin Smith

Summary:

Palaie Gaoteote IV carries his weight well and does a good job using quickness to shoot gaps. The former 5-star high school recruit has below-average top-end speed and very little production over the past three years. He needs to do a better job of wrapping up and finishing plays. He should not be trusted in a man-coverage situation.

Strengths:

  • Carries his weight well
  • Does a good job of getting skinny and shooting gaps
  • Former 5-star high school recruit

Weaknesses:

  • Below-average top-end speed
  • Very little production over the past three years
  • Needs to do a better job of wrapping up and finishing plays
  • Do not trust him in man coverage