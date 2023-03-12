The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers completed the NFL's latest deal for the No. 1 overall selection, but it was certainly not the first. Here is a comprehensive history of the top choice being moved and how that worked out for each party:

2023: Panthers trade up in March

Bears received: No. 9 overall (2023), No. 61 overall (2023), first-round pick (2024) and second-round pick (2025), WR D.J. Moore

Panthers received: No. 1 overall (2023)

Chicago was able to add a top-flight wide receiver at a reasonable price rather than wait and learn its fate in free agency or a trade. A year ago, the argument was that the Bears did nothing to support Justin Fields but that claim is no longer valid. They have found a few pieces on the offensive line and added both Chase Claypool and Moore to the wide receiver room.

Meanwhile, Carolina controls what happens at the top of the draft. The Panthers can take their top quarterback prospect or trade down, recouping some of the assets lost as part of this deal.

2016: Rams trade up for Cal's Jared Goff

Titans received: 2016 No. 15 overall (Traded), 2016 second-round pick (DT Austin Johnson), 2016 second-round pick (RB Derrick Henry), 2016 third-round pick (Traded), 2017 No. 5 overall (WR Corey Davis) and 2017 third-round pick (TE Jonnu Smith)

Rams received: 2016 No. 1 overall (QB Jared Goff), 2016 fourth-round pick (Traded) and 2016 sixth-round pick (TE Temarrick Hemingway)

Tennessee picked up some much-needed draft capital by trading out of No. 1 overall. More draft capital is not necessarily a guarantee of adding more talent, however, but the Titans made the most of their new resources retooling the offense with Davis, Smith and Henry, who remains the focal point of the team's offense.

Goff had quite the up-and-down career. He started slowly under head coach Jeff Fisher, but quickly picked up steam with Sean McVay. In Goff's third season, the team won the NFC Championship, advancing to the Super Bowl against New England. The team gave him a massive contract extension but traded him to Detroit for essentially nothing following the 2020 season. Goff had a resurgent season for the Lions in 2022.

2004: Eli Manning demands trade from the Chargers

Giants received: 2004 No. 1 overall (QB Eli Manning)

Chargers received: 2004 No. 4 overall (QB Philip Rivers), 2004 third-round pick (K Nate Kaeding), 2005 first-round pick (OLB Shawne Merriman), 2005 fifth-round pick (Traded)

San Diego actually picked Manning No. 1 overall despite the family's public comments that the quarterback would never take a snap for the Chargers. The selection of Manning did at least give the franchise some leverage in facilitating a trade. The Giants stepped up and offered a worthwhile package.

In hindsight, both teams won the trade. San Diego received a very productive quarterback, as well as key contributors at the kicker and linebacker positions. Kaeding kicked for the franchise for nine seasons. Merriman spent six seasons in San Diego, where he won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Manning's two Super Bowl victories trump everything that they parted with in the trade, but it was a rare win-win for both parties. Rivers and Manning each have a case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame but only time will tell if one or both get the call.

Several years later, Manning shared why he insisted on the trade.

"It was my decision having talked with my agent, coaches, [general managers] and owners. Going through the draft process, I was just worried about the Chargers organization at the time. I felt it was the right decision and I had a little pull. I quietly tried to say, 'Hey, please don't draft me, it can be our secret,' and they didn't keep the secret part very well."

2001: Falcons trade up for rights to Michael Vick

Chargers received: WR Tim Dwight, 2001 No. 5 overall (RB LaDainian Tomlinson), 2001 third-round pick (DB Tay Cody) and a 2002 second-round pick (WR Reche Caldwell)

Falcons received: 2001 No. 1 overall (QB Michael Vick)

In four seasons with San Diego, Dwight recorded 91 receptions for a little over 1,400 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Caldwell had 76 receptions for less than 1,000 receiving yards in four seasons with the Chargers. Cody played three seasons in the NFL before ending his career in the CFL. The most profitable asset was, of course, Tomlinson. The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back was one of the most dynamic players in all of football, amassing 13,684 rushing yards, 4,772 receiving yards and 162 combined touchdowns.

Vick was sensational on the football field and one of the hottest tickets in town for six seasons. His problems arose off the field when he was indicted on felony charges related to the operation of a dog fighting ring in 2007. The Falcons released him in June of 2009. Vick would go on to play seven more seasons in the NFL. He threw for over 22,000 yards and rushed for an additional 6,109.

1997: Rams trade up for OT Orlando Pace

Jets received: 1997 No. 6 overall (Traded), 1997 third-round pick (Traded), 1997 fourth-round pick (DE Terry Day) and 1997 seventh-round pick (Traded)

Rams received: 1997 No. 1 overall (OT Orlando Pace)

Pace had a decorated professional career. He played 12 seasons with the Rams, during which was named a five-time All-Pro, in addition to winning a Super Bowl. Three Hall of Fame additions were taken in the first round of the 1997 NFL Draft: tight end Tony Gonzalez, Pace and -- the other, ironically, was an offensive tackle selected with the No. 6 overall pick traded by St. Louis -- Walter Jones. New York traded the pick to Seattle.

1995: Bengals trade up for RB Ki-Jana Carter

Panthers received: 1995 No. 5 overall (QB Kerry Collins) and 1995 second-round pick (DE Shawn King)

Bengals received: 1995 No. 1 overall (RB Ki-Jana Carter)

Collins played for six franchises over the course of his 17 seasons, including five with Carolina. The Penn State product was named to the Pro Bowl twice -- first in 1996 and then 12 years later in 2008. He threw for nearly 41,000 yards in his career. King spent three of his four NFL seasons with the Panthers.

Carter spent five of his eight career seasons with the franchise that picked him. He accumulated 1,144 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in his career.

1991: Cowboys acquire right to DT Russell Maryland

Patriots received: 1991 No. 11 overall (OT Pat Harlow), 1991 second-round pick (DB Jerome Henderson), CB Ron Francis, LB David Howard and LB Eugene Lockhart Jr.

Cowboys received: 1991 No. 1 overall (DT Russell Maryland)

New England employed Harlow for five seasons. Henderson played four of his eight seasons with the Patriots and is now entering his 16th season as an assistant coach in the NFL. Francis, Howard and Lockhart played a combined four seasons with the franchise that acquired them.

Maryland was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys but only went to one Pro Bowl. He recorded 24.5 sacks during 10 seasons as a professional player.

1990: Colts trade up for QB Jeff George

Falcons received: OT Chris Hinton, WR Andre Rison, 1990 fifth-round pick (TE Reggie Redding) and 1991 No. 13 overall (WR Mike Pritchard)

Colts received: 1990 No. 1 pick (QB Jeff George) and 1990 fourth-round pick (WR Stacey Simmons)

Four of Hinton's five All-Pro honors came during his time with the Colts. Rison played for seven NFL franchises over the course of his career. The Falcons were the second stop on his journey. All four of his All-Pro honors came during that five-year period with Atlanta. Redding spent two of his three NFL seasons with the team that drafted him. Pritchard recorded 201 of his 422 career receptions in three seasons with Atlanta.

George played with seven franchises during his 15-year career, including four with Indianapolis. He was named to the Pro Football Writers' Association All-Rookie Team. The Colts traded the quarterback after the 1993 season. Simmons played one season in the NFL.

1984: Patriots take WR Irving Fryar in trade up

Patriots received: 1984 No. 1 overall (WR Irving Fryar)

Bengals received: 1984 No. 16 overall (DE Pete Koch), 1984 No. 28 overall (OL Brian Blados), 1984 10th-round pick (RB Brent Ziegler) and 1985 fifth-round pick (DB Lee Davis)

Cincinnati acquired the No. 1 overall selection in 1983 as a result of Tampa Bay's desperation. The Buccaneers lost quarterback Doug Williams in free agency and responded by trading a 1984 first-round pick to the Bengals in exchange for quarterback Jack Thompson. The franchise went 2-14 and ended up with the No. 1 overall selection. The Bengals then traded that pick to New England. Fryar played nine seasons with New England but only one of his five Pro Bowl selections occurred during his time with the Patriots. He recorded 851 career receptions for 12,785 yards and 84 touchdowns.

Koch played one of his six NFL seasons with the Bengals. Blados was named to the Pro Football Writers' Association All-Rookie Team. He spent eight seasons with the franchise.

1978: Oilers select Hall of Fame RB Earl Campbell

Buccaneers received: TE Jimmie Giles, 1978 No. 17 overall (QB Doug Williams), 1978 second-round pick (OG Brett Moritz), 1979 third-round pick (DE Reggie Lewis) and 1979 fifth-round pick (QB Chuck Fusina)

Oilers received: 1978 No. 1 overall (RB Earl Campbell)

All four of Giles' Pro Bowl appearances occurred with Tampa Bay. He amassed 350 receptions for 5,084 yards and 41 touchdowns during his career. Campbell played five seasons in Tampa, but is most well known for his time with Washington when he won Super Bowl MVP. Moritz played one season in the league. Fusina played three of his seven seasons in Tampa.

Campbell played seven seasons with Houston. He was named Offensive Player of the Year in his first three seasons. Over that time period, he led the league in rushing yards three times and rushing touchdowns twice. In 1979, he was named MVP.

1975: Falcons move up to select QB Steve Bartkowski

Colts received: 1975 No. 3 overall (OG Ken Huff) and OL George Kunz

Falcons received: 1975 No. 1 overall (QB Steve Bartkowski)

Bartkowski played 11 seasons in Atlanta. He led the league in passing touchdowns (1980), passer rating (1983) and completion percentage (1984). The Iowa native was a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Bartkowski threw for over 24,000 yards in his career.

Kunz was named an All-Pro in three of his six seasons with Baltimore. Huff played eight seasons with the Colts but did not receive any post-season honors.

1974: Ed 'Too Tall' Jones picked by Cowboys in trade up

Oilers received: DE Tody Smith and WR Billy Parks

Cowboys received: 1974 No. 1 overall (DT Ed Jones) and 1974 third-round pick (QB Danny White)

Smith and Parks played four and three seasons, respectively, with the Titans. White played 13 seasons in the league, during which he won a Super Bowl and was selected to the All-Pro team once. Jones played 15 seasons for Dallas. During that time, he was named an All-Pro on three occasions and won the Super Bowl. The Tennessee State product recorded 106 sacks, three interceptions and 19 fumble recoveries during his career.

1968: Vikings acquire No. 1 pick in trade of Tarkenton

Giants received: QB Fran Tarkenton

Vikings received: 1968 No. 1 overall (OT Ron Yary), 1967 No. 2 overall (RB Clint Jones), 1967 second-round pick (WR Bob Grim) and 1969 second-round pick (OL Ed White)

New York sent a package of picks to Minnesota in exchange for Tarkenton. One of those selections would end up being the No. 1 overall selection in the 1968 NFL Draft. At the time of the trade, it was not known that the selection in 1968 would end up being No. 1 overall. Tarkenton played five seasons with the Giants before being sent back to the Vikings. At 35 years old, the quarterback would win MVP for Minnesota.

Yary played 14 seasons for Minnesota. During that time, he was an eight-time All-Pro. He would later be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jones played six seasons for the Vikings, amassing over 2,500 all-purpose yards. White was a three-time All-Pro in nine seasons with the franchise. Grim played five seasons with the Vikings. All four were part of the NFL championship in 1969.

1967: Colts trade QB for DT Bubba Smith

Saints received: QB Gary Cuozzo

Colts received: 1967 No. 1 overall (DT Bubba Smith)

Cuozzo played one season for New Orleans before joining the Vikings. Smith played six seasons with the Colts, appearing in two Pro Bowls. He won an NFL championship with Baltimore and head coach Don Shula in 1968. The Texas native also had the distinction of winning Super Bowl V against the Cowboys.