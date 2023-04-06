Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. One of the nation's best offensive lineman throughout high school, Johnson made his presence known for the Buckeyes in 2021, starting all 13 games at right guard for the FBS' top-ranked offense. He stepped his game up this past season by earning consensus All-American honors for his play at left tackle.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Johnson, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About

Age: 21

21 Hometown : Cincinnati

: Cincinnati Interesting fact: Has written several articles for The Lantern, Ohio State's student newspaper.

Position: No. 2 OT | Overall: No. 14 | Rating: 91.27 (All-Pro)

CBS Sports mock drafts

Ryan Wilson: Raiders (No. 4) - via trade

Raiders (No. 4) - via trade Chris Trapasso: Raiders (No. 7)

Raiders (No. 7) Josh Edwards: Patriots (No. 14)



Patriots (No. 14) Pete Prisco: Titans (No. 11)

Titans (No. 11) Will Brinson: Jets (No. 13)

Jets (No. 13) Kyle Stackpole: Bears (No. 9)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 10.4 (OT1)

To check out all of CBSSports.com's most recent mock drafts, click here.

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 313 lbs | Arms: 36 1/8" | Hands: 9 1/2"

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A Broad jump: 9 feet, 2 inches

9 feet, 2 inches Vertical jump: N/A

N/A Bench press: 29 reps



NFL comparison

Scouting report

Paris Johnson Jr. is a consistently good run blocker when he doesn't get too upright, and he uses leverage well. His passpro needs refinement, and his footwork can be sloppy at times. He does offer position flexibility on game days -- he was the Buckeyes' starting right guard in 2021 before moving to left tackle for the 2022 season. He's one of the best offensive linemen in this draft class.

Strengths

Will sit in passpro set with good anchor, staying in-balance

Ability to re-anchor but sometimes struggles against strong edge rushers who play with a low center of gravity

Plus athlete. but it's important to remember that he is still raw

Moves well laterally, can get out in space

Quick feet; when he's in balance it allows him to mirror well

Consistently shows ability to sustain run blocks, and if the opportunity presents itself, will pancake the defensive end into the turf

When feet and hands are in concert, he can stonewall pass rushers

Weaknesses

Can sometimes get too high in pass sets and lose leverage

Can be susceptible to long-arm, particularly since he has tendency to play more upright

Sometimes will overset and get beaten by inside pass rush move, then has to rely on athleticism to make up for it

Extremely raw, relying on athleticism to win; will need to become a technician to be trusted at LT in NFL

College Accolades



Honors

2022: Consensus All-American

2022: First-team All-Big Ten

2021: All-Big Ten second team (coaches) and third team (media)

Notable statistics

2021-22: Started all 26 games the past two seasons (RG in 2021 and LT in 2022)

2022: Two sacks and 11 pressures allowed in 424 pass block snaps

High school: Princeton (Cincinnati)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9953)

National: 9 | OT: 1 | Ohio: 1 | All-time: 192

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), first-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), two-time All-American (USA Today), first-team All-State (MaxPreps), two-time first-team All-State (OHSAA), All-American Bowl selection

Check out Paris Johnson Jr.'s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.