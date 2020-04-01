Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

NFL Draft analysis for Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88

Strengths:

  • Diagnoses in a hurry
  • Good suddenness after the snap
  • Smooth in his coverage drops and flipping his hips in zone
  • Burst stands out as a blitzer
  • Awesome sniffing out screens

Weaknesses:

  • Gets engulfed by blockers, lacks block-shedding ability
  • Quicker than fast
  • Not much ball production
  • One year of high-level production
