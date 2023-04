Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 58.51 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Braden Mann

Summary:

Paxton Brooks is a directional/hang time punter who was very successful utilizing that strength during his college career in the SEC. He's not a boomer with his leg, which could make some teams shy away.

Strengths:

High punts are the normal

Coffin corners are a trademark

Great touch

Weaknesses: