Peach Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Michigan vs. Florida bowl game

This year's Peach Bowl is headlined by all the draft prospects not participating, including potential first-rounder Rashan Gary and his fellow Michigan teammates linebacker Devin Bush and 1,000-yard running back Karan Higdon.

For Florida, star pass-rusher Jachai Polite isn't quite sure if he'll return to the Gators or turn pro just yet, but he'd probably land in the first round if he declared.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Michigan

Chase Winovich, EDGE

Winovich possesses a desired mix of bend and motor when attacking off the edge, and that combo led to the senior recording 13 tackles for loss and four sacks in 2018 after 19 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2017. Winovich isn't an impressive athlete when changing direction, but he can be very explosive moving linearly. He lacks in the pass-rush move department as well yet makes up for it with a relentless motor and a good amount of speed-to-power capability. Winovich should land on Day 2 or early Day 3.

Florida

Jachai Polite, EDGE

Polite tallied 11 sacks and a whopping 18 tackles for loss in 2018 ... as a rotational pass-rusher. At 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds, the Gators rarely used Polite on early downs but let him pin his ears back on second and long and third down, and he consistently demonstrated elite pass-rushing traits. From burst off the snap to bend/dip around the corner to an array of counter moves, Polite has the tools to be an All-Pro edge-rusher at the next level, he just needs to get a little more reliant on his hands at the point of attack and add some strength to his game so he's not a one-trick pony.

Jawaan Taylor, OT

I love Taylor's profile as a mauling right tackle at the next level. The 6-5, 328 pounder played significantly better in 2018 than he did a season ago. He has extraordinarily light feet for a blocker his size, is quick moving laterally against counters, and is plenty powerful when attacking downhill for the run game or when he needs to neutralize a bull-rush. Taylor has the length to push edge-rushers past the quarterback too. I'd be surprised if he falls out of the first round.