Peach Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Oklahoma vs. LSU

The winner of the Peach Bowl advances to play against the winner of Ohio State-Clemson for the national championship. NFL talent evaluators will be salivating over the opportunity to watch these titans clash. LSU opened its season with a win over Texas and now it is looking to take down the other half of the Red River Rivalry.

Let's break down the expansive list of NFL draft prospects in this game.

Oklahoma

Kenneth Murray, LB

Murray will eclipse 100 tackles for the second consecutive season and it is easy to see why. He plays the game going 100 miles per hour and with reckless abandon. In fact, there are times he actually needs to slow down in order to make a more balanced tackle. The linebacker looks comfortable in coverage and his pass rush production has increased each season. The Texas native should be a lock for the first round given the changing NFL landscape and necessity for rangy, athletic linebackers.

CeeDee Lamb, WR

Lamb has made a strong argument to be the top-rated wide receiver prospect. Alabama's Jerry Jeudy has him beat in route running but Lamb has the edge in almost every other category. He appears slight in the frame but is wiry strong breaking tackles. His body control is off the charts and there is no comparison when he has the ball in his hands. He creates space for himself well and, once he has it, he is gone. There is no catching him.

Lamb has more than 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns with potentially two games left to play.

LSU

Joe Burrow, QB

With the exception of JaMarcus Russell (an NFL bust), the LSU program has struggled to get the most out of its quarterbacks over the years. Passing game coordinator Joe Brady has tapped into the full potential of Burrow and the Tigers offense has soared in 2019. Burrow is a tough leader. He does not go down on first contact. His pocket awareness is fantastic and he is willing to take his check-down rather than making a mistake. The Ohio native has really improved his downfield accuracy and his anticipation has grown leaps and bounds. The quarterback tends to lock in on his first read and NFL defensive backs may be able to capitalize upon that if he does not work on it moving forward to the next level.

The best aspects of sports do not always happen in the field of play. The Ohio State transfer is originally from Athens, Ohio, which is an impoverished portion of the state. During his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech, Burrow delivered a small but impactful statement:

"Coming from southeast Ohio, it's a very, very impoverished area. The poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There are so many people there that don't have a lot, and I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too."

Since that remark, nearly $500,000 has been donated to the Athens County Food Pantry. Burrow is a great player but, more importantly, he has already shown he can handle the platform that comes with playing the quarterback position in the NFL. Athens High School recently named its football stadium 'The Joe Burrow Stadium.'

More to watch

Sooners center Creed Humphrey is a rock in the middle of their offensive line. The lone returning starter is a likely first-round selection. Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore has been very active and teams are having a hard time blocking him this season. It has become increasingly more likely that he is taken on Day 1 as well. Running back Trey Sermon is a really interesting player but his production dropped drastically this season and it is not known why. Quarterback Jalen Hurts cannot run as often in the NFL. It will not be successful. His accuracy downfield has been inconsistent and he throws into coverage far too often.

Print out the LSU depth chart, point to a name and that player is likely either a current or future NFL Draft prospect. The Tigers are loaded. Rather than breaking them down individually, we'll provide the highlights. Safety Grant Delpit has not had the production he did a year ago but he is still a lock for the first round. When healthy, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson is a first-round caliber talent. Kristian Fulton is the latest from the LSU cornerback lineage: he'll go first round. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson also has decent odds of landing on Day 1. Freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. may be the best prospect of the bunch but he will not be eligible for another two years.