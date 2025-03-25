Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Ward is the best of this quarterback class, but he does have some issues. Even so, if the Titans stay in this spot they almost have to take him, even after taking Will Levis two years ago. They could trade down.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st They will consider quarterback here, but I think they pass and take an elite edge rusher. Pairing Carter with Myles Garrett will give them bookends for the next five years. That matters in a division with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. The Deshaun Watson trade and pay are killing this team.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 If you don't have a quarterback, you have to get one. Sanders might not have the biggest arm, but he throws with timing and anticipation. The Giants have to do something, so why not take a shot on Sanders with a chance to land him?

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd They have offensive line issues and Campbell can play guard or tackle. That matters to the Patriots. He may never be an All-Pro, but he will be a good, long-term starter. They could also look for receiver help here, but the value is on the line.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st They need receiver help, but they could also use an elite corner. Tyson Campbell is a good corner and Jourdan Lewis will be a nice addition. But can you imagine a secondary with Hunter added? His receiver value would also be welcome.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 This is too high for a running back in my mind, but Jeanty would be a nice addition to their offense. It would make sense for the Raiders, even if it's something I wouldn't do. They have to get a chain-mover. Jeanty is the best of this class, but there are a lot of backs who will be good that teams can get later.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Graham is a bit undersized, but he plays the position like a 10-year pro. He has great hands. The former wrestler would be a good complement to Quinnen Williams inside for the Jets.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd He can play off the ball and rush the passer. The Panthers need help in both areas. They could also look for a receiver here like Matthew Golden of Texas or Tet McMillan of Arizona. But I will go with Walker.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 They have to get weapons for an offense that lacks them. Even with Juwan Johnson back, Warren would be a big-time, pass-catching tight end for Derek Carr. They could also look defensive end or corner here.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st They upgraded their offensive line in free agency, but will continue to do so here by taking Banks to challenge Braxton Jones at left tackle. They could also consider taking a defensive edge or inside player here. But the push to fix the line will win out.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th The 49ers lost a safety (Talanoa Hufanga) and a corner (Charvarius Ward) in free agency. So I have them opting to take a player who can play either spot or even the nickel if needed. Barron can do a lot of things.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st He looked like a top-10 pick in 2023, but an injury limited him in 2024. How he runs his 40-yard dash will be big, but he plays long and athletic and plays fast enough. The Cowboys need to add a young corner who can start.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd When the Dolphins lost Christian Wilkins in free agency to the Raiders, the defense wasn't the same. They need a player to go with Zach Sieler inside. They could also consider tackle or guard here as well.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st They have a hole at right guard and Booker might be the best offensive lineman in this class. The Colts could pair him with Quentin Nelson to give them a power set of guards. It's not sexy, but he will be a 10-year starter.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd They added Leonard Floyd in free agency to help the pass rush, but he's getting up in the years and it's time to add a young one. Stewart wasn't productive in college, but he does flash the traits teams love.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The Cardinals added to their defense in free agency by getting guys like Josh Sweat, but now they can get a power inside player in Grant. Dalvin Tomlinson was signed as a defensive tackle in free agency, but he's getting up in years.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th The interior of their line has been a problem and Harmon can come in and become a disrupter inside. They've addressed this position a bunch in the draft, but haven't really hit yet. Harmon would be the next swing at it.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Their line has a lot of issues and right tackle has been one of them. Membou could step in and start, but I also think he could be a good guard. They need help up front.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st They need to get a playmaker at linebacker. Even with Lavonte David back for a year, how much does he have left? Campbell can play off the ball, but he can also rush the passer in some situations. He is coming off a shoulder injury, but he would be worth it for Tampa Bay in this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Sean Payton keeps talking about adding a "joker." That's his term for a playmaker who can do a lot of things. Hampton can be that guy. He is a home-run threat running back who can also run with power. After signing tight end Evan Engram, they will focus on running back with this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 4279 RUYDS 495 INTS 6 TDS 32 It doesn't matter if they get Aaron Rodgers or not, they have to address the quarterback of the future. Dart could watch for a year as he adjusts to the NFL and then take over. Rodgers would be a stop-gap fix anyway.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Jim Harbaugh needs a tight end. Jim Harbaugh coached Loveland at Michigan. It works. Loveland would be a great middle-of-the-field weapon for Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Williams went into last season as a possible top-10 pick, but didn't play as expected. He said he was injured, but that helps him fall here. He is a bigger end, which the Packers like, and they have a need. They could also consider corner or receiver here.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd They lost Cam Bynum in free agency and Harrison Smith is likely in his last year. Emmanwori can do a lot of things and would fit perfectly into the Brian Flores defense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd They have to address their offensive line issues and Zabel is the kind of player who can play either center or guard. Their line held back the offense last year, so addressing it is a must.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 They have to add a speed threat to the offense. Golden ran an impressive 40 at the combine, which is why he would make sense. Add him to Davante Adams and Puka Nacua and see how his speed will change things.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Pass rush is an issue with Kyle Van Noy up in age and Odafe Oweh is in the final year of his contract. Green is a productive edge player who could help a group that needs it. Offensive line could also be in play here.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd We know how important their offensive line is to the success of this team. They lost guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency to the Titans. Jackson can play guard and tackle. He moved to tackle last year because of injury and was good, but he can be a dominant guard.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 They traded for Deebo Samuel, but he's playing the last year of his deal. They need a young receiver to help grow with Jayden Daniels. McMillan is a big-bodied receiver who would help.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 7th They have a big hole at corner that has to be filled. Hairston could step in and be an immediate impact starter. The defense lacks a lot of playmakers, so it would make sense. They could also consider safety here.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd They signed Jaylon Moore to be the left tackle in free agency, but this kid might have the most upside of any lineman in this draft. He is coming off a torn ACL, so they can be patient. It's not like right tackle Jawaan Taylor has been good, either.