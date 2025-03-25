This is my mock draft No. 1, so don't hold me to it.
Doing mock drafts before free agency is lunacy, which is why I respect all the draft analysts out there who do them. But they are worthless when trying to gauge where players will go in the first round since holes are filled in free agency and others are made.
Now that we have a better idea what teams need, it's time for my first mock. I will do three more, two like this predictive mock and one who-they-should take mock.
In this mock, I have three quarterbacks going in the first round, with Cam Ward going first to the Tennessee Titans, followed by Shedeur Sanders third to the New York Giants and Jaxson Dart No. 21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It wouldn't be a total shock to see Louisville's Tyler Shough go in the first as well, but not in this one for me. Maybe next time.
For now, this is a trial run. You will hate it and complain about it. But isn't that the idea behind mock drafts anyway?
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Ward is the best of this quarterback class, but he does have some issues. Even so, if the Titans stay in this spot they almost have to take him, even after taking Will Levis two years ago. They could trade down.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
They will consider quarterback here, but I think they pass and take an elite edge rusher. Pairing Carter with Myles Garrett will give them bookends for the next five years. That matters in a division with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. The Deshaun Watson trade and pay are killing this team.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
If you don't have a quarterback, you have to get one. Sanders might not have the biggest arm, but he throws with timing and anticipation. The Giants have to do something, so why not take a shot on Sanders with a chance to land him?
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
They have offensive line issues and Campbell can play guard or tackle. That matters to the Patriots. He may never be an All-Pro, but he will be a good, long-term starter. They could also look for receiver help here, but the value is on the line.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
They need receiver help, but they could also use an elite corner. Tyson Campbell is a good corner and Jourdan Lewis will be a nice addition. But can you imagine a secondary with Hunter added? His receiver value would also be welcome.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
This is too high for a running back in my mind, but Jeanty would be a nice addition to their offense. It would make sense for the Raiders, even if it's something I wouldn't do. They have to get a chain-mover. Jeanty is the best of this class, but there are a lot of backs who will be good that teams can get later.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Graham is a bit undersized, but he plays the position like a 10-year pro. He has great hands. The former wrestler would be a good complement to Quinnen Williams inside for the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
He can play off the ball and rush the passer. The Panthers need help in both areas. They could also look for a receiver here like Matthew Golden of Texas or Tet McMillan of Arizona. But I will go with Walker.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
They have to get weapons for an offense that lacks them. Even with Juwan Johnson back, Warren would be a big-time, pass-catching tight end for Derek Carr. They could also look defensive end or corner here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
They upgraded their offensive line in free agency, but will continue to do so here by taking Banks to challenge Braxton Jones at left tackle. They could also consider taking a defensive edge or inside player here. But the push to fix the line will win out.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
The 49ers lost a safety (Talanoa Hufanga) and a corner (Charvarius Ward) in free agency. So I have them opting to take a player who can play either spot or even the nickel if needed. Barron can do a lot of things.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
He looked like a top-10 pick in 2023, but an injury limited him in 2024. How he runs his 40-yard dash will be big, but he plays long and athletic and plays fast enough. The Cowboys need to add a young corner who can start.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
When the Dolphins lost Christian Wilkins in free agency to the Raiders, the defense wasn't the same. They need a player to go with Zach Sieler inside. They could also consider tackle or guard here as well.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
They have a hole at right guard and Booker might be the best offensive lineman in this class. The Colts could pair him with Quentin Nelson to give them a power set of guards. It's not sexy, but he will be a 10-year starter.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
They added Leonard Floyd in free agency to help the pass rush, but he's getting up in the years and it's time to add a young one. Stewart wasn't productive in college, but he does flash the traits teams love.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
The Cardinals added to their defense in free agency by getting guys like Josh Sweat, but now they can get a power inside player in Grant. Dalvin Tomlinson was signed as a defensive tackle in free agency, but he's getting up in years.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The interior of their line has been a problem and Harmon can come in and become a disrupter inside. They've addressed this position a bunch in the draft, but haven't really hit yet. Harmon would be the next swing at it.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Their line has a lot of issues and right tackle has been one of them. Membou could step in and start, but I also think he could be a good guard. They need help up front.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
They need to get a playmaker at linebacker. Even with Lavonte David back for a year, how much does he have left? Campbell can play off the ball, but he can also rush the passer in some situations. He is coming off a shoulder injury, but he would be worth it for Tampa Bay in this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Sean Payton keeps talking about adding a "joker." That's his term for a playmaker who can do a lot of things. Hampton can be that guy. He is a home-run threat running back who can also run with power. After signing tight end Evan Engram, they will focus on running back with this pick.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
It doesn't matter if they get Aaron Rodgers or not, they have to address the quarterback of the future. Dart could watch for a year as he adjusts to the NFL and then take over. Rodgers would be a stop-gap fix anyway.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Jim Harbaugh needs a tight end. Jim Harbaugh coached Loveland at Michigan. It works. Loveland would be a great middle-of-the-field weapon for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Williams went into last season as a possible top-10 pick, but didn't play as expected. He said he was injured, but that helps him fall here. He is a bigger end, which the Packers like, and they have a need. They could also consider corner or receiver here.
Round 1 - Pick 24
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
They lost Cam Bynum in free agency and Harrison Smith is likely in his last year. Emmanwori can do a lot of things and would fit perfectly into the Brian Flores defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
They have to address their offensive line issues and Zabel is the kind of player who can play either center or guard. Their line held back the offense last year, so addressing it is a must.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
They have to add a speed threat to the offense. Golden ran an impressive 40 at the combine, which is why he would make sense. Add him to Davante Adams and Puka Nacua and see how his speed will change things.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Pass rush is an issue with Kyle Van Noy up in age and Odafe Oweh is in the final year of his contract. Green is a productive edge player who could help a group that needs it. Offensive line could also be in play here.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
We know how important their offensive line is to the success of this team. They lost guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency to the Titans. Jackson can play guard and tackle. He moved to tackle last year because of injury and was good, but he can be a dominant guard.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
They traded for Deebo Samuel, but he's playing the last year of his deal. They need a young receiver to help grow with Jayden Daniels. McMillan is a big-bodied receiver who would help.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
They have a big hole at corner that has to be filled. Hairston could step in and be an immediate impact starter. The defense lacks a lot of playmakers, so it would make sense. They could also consider safety here.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
They signed Jaylon Moore to be the left tackle in free agency, but this kid might have the most upside of any lineman in this draft. He is coming off a torn ACL, so they can be patient. It's not like right tackle Jawaan Taylor has been good, either.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
They are set at tackle for now, but they can take the eventual replacement for Lane Johnson with this pick. Conerly is athletic and fits what the Eagles want in their linemen. They have most positions filled, so they can be patient and make this kind of move.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.