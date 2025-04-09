Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 This now looks like it's happening. The Titans have spent a lot of time with him and seem to be coming to the conclusion that taking him can change the course of the franchise. Unless some team wows them with an offer, it looks like it will be Ward.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1,258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 15 He is the best player in the draft and the Browns could use help at receiver. They pass on a quarterback to take a player who can be a star at receiver or corner.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants would take Hunter if he were there, but in this one he isn't. So they take the edge player from Penn State to add to their front seven. They won their last two titles because of the front seven.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st He might never be an All-Pro player, but the Patriots need a left tackle. Campbell has a guard look to me, but for the Pats he would be their starter on the left side. Think a Matt Light type of career.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 5 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 The Jaguars trade out of this spot as Ben Johnson goes up to get the feature back for his offense. He moves ahead of the Raiders to do so. Jeanty can do it all. The Jaguars drop to No. 10 to get more picks so they can add more players, which they need.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Look at their corner room. There isn't much there with Jack Jones on his way to being released. Barron would be a nice fit in their defense. He can play nickel, which Pete Carroll needs.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st They need another inside player to go next to Quinnen Williams. Graham would be the pick here. They pass on taking a tackle for the offense to go with Graham to help the middle of their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 They need to add pass-catching help for Bryce Young. The offensive line is good in front of him, so it's time to get him some weapons. It's too high for the receivers here, so let's give him the best pass-catching tight end in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 How much longer can the Saints go with Derek Carr? At some point they need to address this position with a young player. Sanders could sit for a bit before he takes over this coming season.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 10 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 They move down and then add a receiver who can help upgrade their passing game. With Brian Thomas Jr. in as the top guy, McMillan would make for a nice 1-2 punch with his size and ability to make the 50-50 plays.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd They tried to keep Dre Greenlaw, but he went to Denver in free agency. Walker can play off-the-ball linebacker, and he can also rush the passer. They need help in that area as well.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 The Cowboys have to get another option to go with CeeDee Lamb. Golden can fly and will be a nice complement to Lamb to help get this offense going again with Dak Prescott healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Their defensive interior needs help to go with Zach Sieler. They have to take one or two in this draft. Corner is possible here, but I will give them Nolen, who has a ton of quickness and power. Offensive line is also a consideration.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 They lack a true threat at tight end, which Warren would be. He could go higher than this, but in this mock he is taken behind Loveland, which leads to the Colts getting him. He would be a nice security blanket for either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, two quarterbacks who need that.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd They signed Leonard Floyd to help the pass rush, but they need more than that. Stewart is a freaky athlete who didn't have the production in his career, but the skills are there. Doesn't it seem like the Falcons have needed edge help for two decades?

Round 1 - Pick 16 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd A lot of mocks have him going higher, but I hear a lot of differing opinions on him from league people and he isn't viewed as highly by teams as the draft cult ranks him. He is a great athlete for the position, but there are flaws. He is only 20 years old, so there is growth potential. The Cardinals need a a young right tackle, so this would be a great spot.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th The Trey Hendrickson contract situation is still unsettled, and he isn't a kid anyway. They need to draft a young pass rusher to go with Hendrickson for the short term and then maybe take over. Williams is a big-bodied player who didn't have a great season in 2024, but the tools are there.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd They have to improve their offensive line and Banks could do that. Some teams think he could be an All-Pro guard, but he could also play either tackle spot. This makes sense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Lavonte David might be in his last year, and they have SirVocea Dennis coming off an injury. Campbell is a speedy player who would fit perfectly into what they need for the Todd Bowles style of defense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 They don't have a runner on the roster who gained over 600 yards last year. Hampton is the type of player who can be a a consistent 1,300-yard rusher. He's a home-run threat who can also pass protect, which is key.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 4279 RUYDS 495 INTS 6 TDS 32 Even if they get Aaron Rodgers, they need a young quarterback to develop. Dart would be that guy. He could spend a season or two watching Rodgers and then take over.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Jim Harbaugh would be taking one of his former Michigan players to help the interior of the defense. Grant is a power player who also can push the pocket. The Chargers have had some turnover inside on the defensive line this spring, so he would be an ideal pick.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Johnson looked like a sure top-10 pick heading into last season, but he missed time with injury and his 40 time is a concern. Even so, the Packers have to address this position and his ball skills are outstanding.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Cam Bynum went to the Colts in free agency, so Starks would make sense as the pick. He is a rangy player who would fit in the Brian Flores defense. He has corner cover skills, too.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st The offensive line has been revamped, but it's still not good enough. Booker is a power player who can step in and become an immediate starter. He isn't a great athlete, but he's good enough.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd I think he's the best corner in this class. He should go higher than this, but the Rams need corner help and he would be an immediate starter. He can run and he's tough. He's just slight of build.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th They need help off the edge, as their three top edge pass rushers all have expiring contracts after 2025. The Ravens have shown in the past they will take speedy edge players in the draft. This kid fits that perfectly.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd They lost their right guard, Kevin Zeitler, in free agency, so taking Jackson makes sense. He can also play tackle, which he did last year at Ohio State. But his top position is guard.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 They added Deebo Samuel, but they need more help than that. Egbuka is a smart receiver who runs better than he gets credit for doing. Jayden Daniels would come to love his game.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th Revel is a long corner at 6-foot-2 and a willing tackler, which the Bills need in their defense. They have a big hole opposite Christian Benford, so this makes sense. Revel is coming off a torn ACL suffered in October but should be ready for training camp.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Simmons is coming off a torn patellar tendon, but he is the best left tackle in this class when healthy -- and it's not close. The Chiefs can afford to make this pick and wait with Jaylon Moore signed as a free agent.