As much as I don't want to believe it, I think the New York Giants will tie the team's fate going forward to Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and pass on taking a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. I don't get it, but that's the sentiment around the league.
So I have them passing on Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in my latest mock draft. After the Tennessee Titans take Miami's Cam Ward first overall, I have the Browns taking Colorado receiver-corner Travis Hunter with the second pick, followed by the Giants taking Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter at No. 3. Sanders falls down the board to the New Orleans Saints at No. 9.
There are a lot of differing opinions on Sanders in the NFL, and I might not be as high on him as some, but the Giants need a young, developmental quarterback. Can this regime pass on one? Do they have time? For this mock, they do. They add Carter, who is a special edge player, to a group that already has Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence inside.
This mock also includes a trade up by the Chicago Bears to get Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. They move up to No. 5 with Jacksonville, giving up the second of their two second-round picks (No. 41) to get the running back Ben Johnson can feature in his offense.
The Jaguars move down, add to their bounty of picks the next two years, and still are able to land Arizona receiver Tet McMillan.
I have two mocks left before the draft. One will be my who-they-should-take mock the Tuesday before the draft, with my final mock coming the day of the draft.
It's likely things will change by then, but, for now, eat this one alive.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify,YouTube, etc. Listen below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
This now looks like it's happening. The Titans have spent a lot of time with him and seem to be coming to the conclusion that taking him can change the course of the franchise. Unless some team wows them with an offer, it looks like it will be Ward.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
He is the best player in the draft and the Browns could use help at receiver. They pass on a quarterback to take a player who can be a star at receiver or corner.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
The Giants would take Hunter if he were there, but in this one he isn't. So they take the edge player from Penn State to add to their front seven. They won their last two titles because of the front seven.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
He might never be an All-Pro player, but the Patriots need a left tackle. Campbell has a guard look to me, but for the Pats he would be their starter on the left side. Think a Matt Light type of career.
Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 5
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
The Jaguars trade out of this spot as Ben Johnson goes up to get the feature back for his offense. He moves ahead of the Raiders to do so. Jeanty can do it all. The Jaguars drop to No. 10 to get more picks so they can add more players, which they need.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Look at their corner room. There isn't much there with Jack Jones on his way to being released. Barron would be a nice fit in their defense. He can play nickel, which Pete Carroll needs.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
They need another inside player to go next to Quinnen Williams. Graham would be the pick here. They pass on taking a tackle for the offense to go with Graham to help the middle of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
They need to add pass-catching help for Bryce Young. The offensive line is good in front of him, so it's time to get him some weapons. It's too high for the receivers here, so let's give him the best pass-catching tight end in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
How much longer can the Saints go with Derek Carr? At some point they need to address this position with a young player. Sanders could sit for a bit before he takes over this coming season.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 10
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
They move down and then add a receiver who can help upgrade their passing game. With Brian Thomas Jr. in as the top guy, McMillan would make for a nice 1-2 punch with his size and ability to make the 50-50 plays.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
They tried to keep Dre Greenlaw, but he went to Denver in free agency. Walker can play off-the-ball linebacker, and he can also rush the passer. They need help in that area as well.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
The Cowboys have to get another option to go with CeeDee Lamb. Golden can fly and will be a nice complement to Lamb to help get this offense going again with Dak Prescott healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Their defensive interior needs help to go with Zach Sieler. They have to take one or two in this draft. Corner is possible here, but I will give them Nolen, who has a ton of quickness and power. Offensive line is also a consideration.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
They lack a true threat at tight end, which Warren would be. He could go higher than this, but in this mock he is taken behind Loveland, which leads to the Colts getting him. He would be a nice security blanket for either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, two quarterbacks who need that.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
They signed Leonard Floyd to help the pass rush, but they need more than that. Stewart is a freaky athlete who didn't have the production in his career, but the skills are there. Doesn't it seem like the Falcons have needed edge help for two decades?
Round 1 - Pick 16
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
A lot of mocks have him going higher, but I hear a lot of differing opinions on him from league people and he isn't viewed as highly by teams as the draft cult ranks him. He is a great athlete for the position, but there are flaws. He is only 20 years old, so there is growth potential. The Cardinals need a a young right tackle, so this would be a great spot.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The Trey Hendrickson contract situation is still unsettled, and he isn't a kid anyway. They need to draft a young pass rusher to go with Hendrickson for the short term and then maybe take over. Williams is a big-bodied player who didn't have a great season in 2024, but the tools are there.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
They have to improve their offensive line and Banks could do that. Some teams think he could be an All-Pro guard, but he could also play either tackle spot. This makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Lavonte David might be in his last year, and they have SirVocea Dennis coming off an injury. Campbell is a speedy player who would fit perfectly into what they need for the Todd Bowles style of defense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
They don't have a runner on the roster who gained over 600 yards last year. Hampton is the type of player who can be a a consistent 1,300-yard rusher. He's a home-run threat who can also pass protect, which is key.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Even if they get Aaron Rodgers, they need a young quarterback to develop. Dart would be that guy. He could spend a season or two watching Rodgers and then take over.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Jim Harbaugh would be taking one of his former Michigan players to help the interior of the defense. Grant is a power player who also can push the pocket. The Chargers have had some turnover inside on the defensive line this spring, so he would be an ideal pick.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Johnson looked like a sure top-10 pick heading into last season, but he missed time with injury and his 40 time is a concern. Even so, the Packers have to address this position and his ball skills are outstanding.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Cam Bynum went to the Colts in free agency, so Starks would make sense as the pick. He is a rangy player who would fit in the Brian Flores defense. He has corner cover skills, too.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
The offensive line has been revamped, but it's still not good enough. Booker is a power player who can step in and become an immediate starter. He isn't a great athlete, but he's good enough.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
I think he's the best corner in this class. He should go higher than this, but the Rams need corner help and he would be an immediate starter. He can run and he's tough. He's just slight of build.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
They need help off the edge, as their three top edge pass rushers all have expiring contracts after 2025. The Ravens have shown in the past they will take speedy edge players in the draft. This kid fits that perfectly.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
They lost their right guard, Kevin Zeitler, in free agency, so taking Jackson makes sense. He can also play tackle, which he did last year at Ohio State. But his top position is guard.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
They added Deebo Samuel, but they need more help than that. Egbuka is a smart receiver who runs better than he gets credit for doing. Jayden Daniels would come to love his game.
Round 1 - Pick 30
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Revel is a long corner at 6-foot-2 and a willing tackler, which the Bills need in their defense. They have a big hole opposite Christian Benford, so this makes sense. Revel is coming off a torn ACL suffered in October but should be ready for training camp.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Simmons is coming off a torn patellar tendon, but he is the best left tackle in this class when healthy -- and it's not close. The Chiefs can afford to make this pick and wait with Jaylon Moore signed as a free agent.
Round 1 - Pick 32
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
They traded Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Texans, so they replace him with a safety who can do a lot of things. Sydney Brown is still there, but this would be good competition for him -- a player some compare to Derwin James.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.