The pro days for the top quarterbacks are over.
Oh, boy.
Those have to be the most overrated part of the evaluation process when it comes to the NFL Draft. I've never been a pro-day guy as it relates to any position, but especially quarterbacks.
Where is the defense? Where is the reading of coverage? Where is the pressure in their face? Pro days are just days for general managers and scouts to gather to watch a kid throw, often times a way to get out of the office and see other like-minded people in their profession. Big deal.
It's wise never to read much into them, even if the hype would make you think otherwise. Having said that, something that can be of value is sitting down with the quarterbacks to get inside their heads, which is why the Carolina Panthers sent a strong contingent to every pro day for the top-four quarterbacks. They spent time with them. That matters.
So how did it shake out? I think the Panthers, with the first overall pick, will take C.J. Stroud. That's the way I have it in my Mock 2.0. The Ohio State quarterback seems to be a fit for what coach Frank Reich would want in his quarterback. The size issue is a big one -- no pun intended -- for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who I have going second in this mock to the Texans. If 5-foot-10 and a player who has weighed below 190 pounds in his career don't deter you, Young is the most NFL ready. He can throw it. But that size is the issue.
The big move I have here in this mock is the Indianapolis Colts moving up from the fourth spot to the third spot to get Arizona's third pick to land Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Colts need to fix that position, so the move would make sense. They would give up a third-round pick this year and one next year to do so. It might seem like a lot, but they could be worried about Arizona trading down with another team interested in Richardson -- and it fits based on the value board.
Kentucky's Will Levis would then go to the Raiders in the seventh spot, which means four quarterbacks in the first seven picks. That's what happens when there is a league starved to fill the position.
There will be two more mocks for me before the draft, and one who-they-should-draft mock. So don't hold me to this. Unless it's good, of course.
Remember: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
After the pro days, it sounds like Stroud is the guy. He seems to fit what the Panthers want in a quarterback -- a big, prototypical passer. He impressed at his pro day and combine, if those things matter to you. They don't to me.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
He is the best passer in this class, but his size is a major concern. Even so, the word is the Texans want him and would love to build around him. Young is tiny, and not just his height. That will always be an issue.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
They move up one spot to land Richardson, who new coach Shane Steichen could fit into his scheme, the same scheme Jalen Hurts ran for the Eagles. Richardson has a high ceiling, but he is raw. It might take some time.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
They trade down with Indianapolis to get extra picks and still end up with the player they likely wanted anyway. They have to improve their edge rush. Anderson is viewed by most as the best in this class.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
They always had good pass-rushers when the defense was dominant. Wilson has that type of ability. He is a big, power end whose best football is in front of him. They pass on taking Will Levis in this mock.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
The Lions need a dominant inside player. Carter can be that. He does have some off-field issues that cloud his draft status, but the Lions seem to have a great culture to help with that. He is a game-wrecker.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Levis has all the tools to be a big-time quarterback, but patience will be needed. The Raiders have Jimmy Garoppolo, so Levis could sit for a year or two. They have to try and land their franchise passer, so why not here with a top-10 pick?
Round 1 - Pick 8
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
They have A.J. Terrell on one side and some veterans to go with him. They need a young cover corner to pair with Terrell as they build this defense. They could go edge player here to help the pass rush, but they opt for the corner instead.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
They need to get more help up front for Justin Fields, and Skoronski would bring versatility. He can play guard or tackle, which brings value. I think he looks more like a guard, but he could also play right tackle.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
The Eagles brought back Brandon Graham on a one-year deal, but how much longer does he have? Van Ness is a player scouts love. He is strong and powerful, but never started a game at Iowa. The upside is there.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Johnson Jr. is the best pure tackle in this class. The Titans signed Andre Dillard to play left tackle in free agency, but they have a second-year player at right tackle who could move to guard.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
After taking Young earlier, they can take Johnson to help him on the outside. Johnson is a big receiver who can run. He has all the tools teams love. He does have some issues catching the football.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Jets have added some nice pieces in free agency for when they do get Aaron Rodgers, so why not an offensive tackle? Jones is long and athletic and really can help them for the long run at left tackle. With Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell coming off injury, Jones would make sense. I also think he could play guard.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
They still have issues at corner, and Witherspoon has the tools to step in and play right away. He is a physical player who can also cover. The Patriots would love him. They could also use a receiver in the worst way.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
With Robert Tonyan gone, they have a hole at tight end, a position that will be important in the growth of Jordan Love, so they take the best one in the class to help him. They could also look to add help up front on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
They could still use some help at corner, and Porter Jr. might be the top guy on some boards. He is long and athletic and did a good job on some top receivers in college.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Their secondary has major questions at corner, even with the signing of Patrick Peterson, who isn't a kid anymore. So taking a young corner works. They could also look for offensive tackle help here.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
They need to get some help at the position, even though they have some younger players they like. This is a pass-catcher they can't pass up. The Lions could also consider adding defensive help or a receiver here as well.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
The right tackle position is a problem if they move Tristan Wirfs to the left side, which they should do. Wright was outstanding moving from the left side to the right side. He would be a plug-and-play starter.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Mazi Smith DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs
Free-agent signing Dre'mont Jones helps the interior of the defensive line a lot, but they need more. So after going with an edge with their first pick, they come back to take an interior player here to fortify the front. Smith can be dominant inside.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Keenan Allen is getting up there in years, so they need to get some young receivers to prepare for when he is gone. Justin Herbert will be slinging it for a long time, so a quality route-runner like Smith-Njigba would make sense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
They have to get receiver help for this offense, even after adding Nelson Agholor. Lamar Jackson is likely coming back, so get him another weapon for Todd Monken's passing game. Scouts love Flowers, especially since he was productive with bad quarterback play.
Round 1 - Pick 23
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
They are in need of a receiver to pair with Justin Jefferson, so they make a move up to get Addison, who might be the best pure receiver in this class. He looks like he can be a 70-catch guy right away. That will help Jefferson and Kirk Cousins.
Round 1 - Pick 24
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
They can take Torrence and play him at left guard to give them one of the biggest lines in the NFL. Torrence might be the best offensive lineman in this class. He could also play right tackle if they let Cam Robinson go in 2024 and move Walker Little to the left side.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 301 lbs
They have a need at center, and Schmitz is considered the best of a good class. They could go corner here -- maybe Emmanuel Forbes or Cam Smith -- but they opt to help out Daniel Jones and the line.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
He is a runner who has a lot of the same characteristics as Saquon Barkley, which is hight praise. The Cowboys let Zeke Elliott walk, so this makes sense with Tony Pollard coming off injury and likely playing on the franchise tag.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
They lost Tremaine Edmunds in free agency, so replacing him with a player who has a similar skillset would make sense. Sanders can run, and he's also shown he can rush the passer if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Sam LaPorta TE
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
He is a talented pass-catching tight end, which remains a need for Cincinnati, even after signing Irv Smith Jr. LaPorta is a player scouts love a lot more than the draft cult does. He runs routes like a receiver. He is smooth.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
They lost Marcus Davenport in free agency, and Cam Jordan's career is coming to an end. Murphy can be a third-down rusher as a rookie and then in a year he can be ready to take over on a full-time basis.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
They lost both safeties in free agency, which is why this pick makes sense. Branch can play a lot like Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who was a big part of their defense last season. Like Gardner-Johnson, Branch can do a lot of things.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
They lost Frank Clark in free agency, and in their scheme they need a player who can go along with George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu up front. Smith is an explosive player who can help as a situational rusher in year one.