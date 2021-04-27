Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st This is the easiest pick of all, even if some out there wants to try and pick the kid apart. He will make this franchise relevant for the next decade.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd I think he has more upside than Zach Wilson or Mac Jones. Wilson is slight of frame, which is a concern. Fields would be my pick if I were the GM.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd He would fit perfectly into the Kyle Shanahan offense with his ability to move and make plays on the run. This won't happen -- but if it did, it would be a good thing for the 49ers.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Adding a playmaker to the offense in Pitts would really make that side of the ball dynamic. With Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Pitts, Matt Ryan would be tough to stop.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Most would take Penei Sewell in this spot, but I think Darrisaw will be the best tackle in this class. It's a lot like last year when Tristan Wirfs was the best of the tackle group, but went last among the four taken in the first 13 picks. Darrisaw needs to get stronger in the run game, but this would allow them to move Jonah Williams to right tackle.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st They could go receiver here, but it's a deep class. The tackle group isn't nearly as good. When in doubt, take big people. This could mean Robert Hunt plays guard, which he can do.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st He's the best of this class, and they have a major need. It would make a ton of sense to grab him here to help Jared Goff. Their receiver room needs a top dog.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd They have a major need at left tackle and Slater is a guy who can step in and play right away. He does have short arms, but he's more than capable at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th In this scenario, I have them sticking with Drew Lock for another year. He did throw seven touchdown passes against two picks in his final four games, which makes me intrigued. I like Davis more than Michah Parsons, which is why he would be my pick. Adding a big-time playmaking linebacker to their defense could really make it special.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Get the best cover corner in the draft and don't look back. Surtain will fill the corner spot for a long time. He is a smooth player who knows what it takes to play the position after years of watching his father.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd This would go against the grain when it comes to what Dave Gettleman would do, but they need to get a playmaker outside. With the top three tackles off the board, they decide to go with Smith.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Their corner situation is a mess, so they have to get a top corner to go with Darius Slay. They could put Horn with Slay and keep Avonte Maddox inside as the nickel.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The medical tests are a concern, but they need to get another corner. Plus, he's got top-10 talent if the medicals check out. With the top three tackles gone, they opt to take a corner to play with Michael Davis and Chris Harris.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Kirk Cousins has a bloated cap number next year, so why not prepare for life after him? Lance could use a year of seasoning, so it makes sense. This would be a pick for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th If he fell to them, which I really don't think will happen, they should be thrilled to get him here. This is where many expected him to go a month ago anyway.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd They would love to add some more speed to their offense, and Waddle would give them a Tyreek Hill-type of weapon. If he fell here, that Arizona offense will be tough to stop.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st They tried to fix the linebacker situation last year in free agency, but it didn't work. Parsons has the speed teams love and they could take him here in this spot at great value.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Their pass rush needs help, so why not take a local kid to help fix it. He has all the tools, but there were concussion issues in his past. In this scenario, the Dolphins would be taking two big people with their first two picks. Hey, the receiver class is deep.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th They need an upgrade at left tackle and Vera-Tucker did a nice job there last season for the Trojans. He can also play guard, which gives Washington some versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th They need to get help up front at right tackle and Jenkins could step in and be an immediate starter. He plays with a nasty streak. I would also consider Stanford quarterback Davis Mills here.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st He didn't put up great pass-rush numbers in college, but he has the tools to do so with some seasoning. He is a rugged player who plays hard all the time.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd This is a team in desperate need of improving the pass rush. Even after signing Bud Dupree, they need more help. Ojulari might end up as the best edge rusher in this class.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Their linebacker group could use an upgrade, and Collins can also rush off the edge, which is a spot some scouts think he'd be best at playing. The Jets could also consider corner here.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 12th Their line is a mess. They have to get a left tackle and Cosmi has the tools to be a good, solid starter. They also have right tackle Zach Banner coming off a torn ACL. So offensive line is what it should be, even if running back might be tempting.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st They could opt for speed in this spot at receiver, but this is a deep draft in that area. So why not take the best defensive down player in the class? He just needs to be more consistent.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 8th They signed Takk McKinley and Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deals, but they aren't in the long-term plans. Rousseau could be a rotational guy in 2021 who would give them a nice player for the future at a key spot to go with Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Their safeties are solid, but they need a ball hawk back there. Eric DeCosta loves to draft good players, regardless of position, and Moehrig is the best safety in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th They need a corner who can step in and help right away. Newsome is a player NFL scouts really have talked up to me. In a division with Tom Brady, you have to be good on the corner.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 10th By drafting a player to replace Corey Linsley, they can maintain a good offensive line. Humphrey would be a perfect fit in their scheme with his ability to move.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd They have to get a corner to go with Tre'Davious White and I am a big fan of Samuel's game. He plays the game a lot like his father, Asante Samuel Sr., did when he was in the league.

From From Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 31 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th They could be tempted to go edge here, but I didn't like the guys left on the board. So I went with a speed receiver to help the passing game and Lamar Jackson.