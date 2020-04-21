Pete Prisco's what teams 'should' do NFL Mock Draft 2020: Tua Tagovailoa slides to down to Raiders at No. 12
Top two picks are easy, things get interesting when Dolphins pick and pass on Tua
So far, I've done five mock drafts leading up Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft. All of them have been with intention of trying to figure out what teams will do.
This one is different. This is my mock on what teams should do.
The top two picks in this year's first round are easy to pick, and they will stay the same here. It's the Cincinnati Bengals taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first overall, followed by the Washington Redskins taking Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the second pick.
After that is when it gets dicey.
In this mock, I have Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sliding down to the 12th pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, and there is now some talk in league circles he could fall even further down the board. The injury concerns for teams are real.
If the Miami Dolphins take Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, which I have them doing here, and the Chargers pass on Tagovailoa, which they do here, where does he go? How far does he fall?
Or is it all one big smokescreen?
I think it's somewhere in between, but for this I will stick to my thinking that he's not worth the top-10 risk.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
This is who they should draft and who they will draft. I love his talent. He has a real chance to turn this franchise around.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
You can never have enough pass rushers. Young is elite, and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio will love working with him.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Yes, they need help at corner, but this is a power player who will develop into a force on the next level. He just needs to work on his pass-rush moves.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
They have to hit this pick and Thomas is a safe choice. I thought about Isaiah Simmons here, but I just don't think the position value is there.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
They have to take a quarterback and I wouldn't take Tua Tagovailoa because of the health risks. Plus, Herbert is an impressive player with a lot of upside.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Their line has been a problem for a long time. Fix that front and then they can find a quarterback. They could also sign Cam Newton to compete with Tyrod Taylor in this scenario.
Round 1 - Pick 7
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
They have to get a corner to help their defense. Henderson has the coverage skills teams love and I think he will be the best corner in this class. He gets the edge over Jeff Okudah.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
They have to get a right tackle, and he played that for the Crimson Tide. He plays with a nasty streak.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
They land a top corner in this spot without moving, which would be outstanding for their defense. They could play with what they have now and take another position, but he is too good to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
They land a playmaking hybrid player who can really run to the football. Figuring out his best position is a concern, but they can make it work.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Their line is a mess and unless they fix it, it won't matter who Sam Darnold is throwing the football to in passing situations. That's why it's tackle over receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
They have Derek Carr, but they could easily move on and Marcus Mariota isn't the long-term answer. This situation would allow for patience with Tagovailoa.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
With the top two corners off the board, the 49rs add the fastest receiver in this class. Ruggs would really be fun to watch playing for Kyle Shanahan.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
With the top four tackles off the board, the Bucs would opt to take a power player inside for their defense. With Ndamukong Suh on a one-year deal, it works.
Round 1 - Pick 15
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
They would have loved to have a shot at Ruggs, but with him being off the board they take Lamb. He isn't as fast, but he is great after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
This kid is a big, strong edge player who will be an even better player in the NFL. The Falcons need more edge help and he would be a nice addition.
Round 1 - Pick 17
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
They need help with their pass rush to go with DeMarcus Lawrence. Chaisson has flashed big-time ability when he's been on the field. The problem is he isn't on the field enough.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
They need to get receiver help for Herbert, who they took earlier, so why not grab this South Florida kid?
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
They have to get help outside for their pass defense. Fulton is a smooth cover player who would make a lot of sense in this spot.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
He is a 220-pound safety who can fly. Scouts rave about this kid and his chances to be special. The level of competition is a concern, but he played well in games against better competition.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
They have to get help for their passing game. Jefferson is much faster than many scouts expected. It just fits.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
They are down to Mike Hughes, so they have to get help. History shows that coach Mike Zimmer loves drafting corners.
Round 1 - Pick 23
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
There are questions about his athletic ability, but he can rush the passer. He would slide inside in passing downs and still hold up, which shows his versatility. The Patriots love that in their players.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
This a hot name in personnel circles for a reason. He is an athletic linebacker who would step in right away and start for the Saints.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to the Bills, so why not replace him with a young, speedy receiver? Aiyuk had one big-time season for the Sun Devils, but he would be a nice addition.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
It's time to finish an all-offense first round by taking a tackle who can step in and start He would protect the backside of Justin Herbert. Cleveland has great feet.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
They have a big hole at right tackle and what they have on the roster now isn't good enough. Wilson is a massive man who could step in and play right away.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
They got by with a bunch of stopgap players at linebacker last year. Taking Murray would give them a heck of a run-to-the-ball player.
Round 1 - Pick 29
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
They need help on the corner with Logan Ryan gone and the remaining group is just OK. Remember this is a secondary that was lit up by Patrick Mahomes in the AFC title game.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
They need help for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. Reagor would bring speed and toughness to the position.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
There are some concerns about his shoulder injury, but he is expected to be healthy by the fall. They have a major need at corner.
Round 1 - Pick 32
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
They had some issues at linebacker last year and this kid can fly. He would fit perfectly in their scheme as a three-down linebacker.
