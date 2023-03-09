Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 91.1 (All-Pro)
Pro Comparison: Jonah Williams
Summary:
Peter Skoronski is a pass-blocking specialist with an athletic skill set. He needs to add more weight and power to his lower half. He works hard to anchor. He's noticeably more effective as a pass-blocker than a run-blocker. He has plus recovery skill, big-time grip strength, and knows how to reset his hands in pass pro. At times, his hands are late, and that's when he loses, although he rarely lost on passing plays in college. Overall, he's a decently high-floor, high-upside tackle.
Strengths:
- Balance and overall pass-pro talent stand out
- Awesome ability to recover when beaten
- Very athletic, smooth movements in all areas
- Outstanding production across multiple seasons
Weaknesses:
- Lacks normal franchise tackle length
- Somewhat susceptible to swims
- Not a dominant run blocker today