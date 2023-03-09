Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91.1 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Jonah Williams

Summary:

Peter Skoronski is a pass-blocking specialist with an athletic skill set. He needs to add more weight and power to his lower half. He works hard to anchor. He's noticeably more effective as a pass-blocker than a run-blocker. He has plus recovery skill, big-time grip strength, and knows how to reset his hands in pass pro. At times, his hands are late, and that's when he loses, although he rarely lost on passing plays in college. Overall, he's a decently high-floor, high-upside tackle.

Strengths:

Balance and overall pass-pro talent stand out

Awesome ability to recover when beaten

Very athletic, smooth movements in all areas

Outstanding production across multiple seasons

Weaknesses: