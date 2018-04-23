Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft: Corner talent available at No. 32, predictions for every pick

The Eagles made a smart trade to bring in cornerback talent by acquiring Daryl Worley from the Panthers this offseason, but after Worley's off-field incident caused him to be released, finding more talent at the position became a priority.

While I think it makes sense for the Eagles to trade back from No. 32 considering they own zero picks on Day 2, it'll be hard to move back when the late-first, early-second round is the perfect spot to land cornerback talent in this draft.

So after going back and forth a bit, I have them staying put and selecting Isaiah Oliver at No. 32 in my seven-round mock draft.

Philadelphia Eagles

I wouldn't be shocked if the Eagles trade down from No. 32 (maybe with Buffalo?), but after the team quickly moved on from Daryl Worley and his off-field issues, cornerback could be a great position to target with the talent expected to be available in the late-first, early-second range. Oliver gives the team long-term insurance in case Ronald Darby isn't re-signed, and he has the upside to be one of the league's top corners.

Without the tradedown, the Eagles sit and wait until the end of the fourth round to pick up Hall, an incredible FCS defensive lineman who could develop into a much cheaper starting option than Timmy Jernigan down the line. Samuels is an intriguing chess piece for Doug Pederson to move around the formation.

McFadden adds more depth at corner, and he might benefit from some development on the practice squad. Watson is another practice-squad player who could develop into something more with the right coaching. Jackson is a wild card who can compete for the No. 3 role at running back.