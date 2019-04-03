Pick Six Podcast: Breaking down the 2019 NFL Draft's most likely risers and fallers

The 2019 NFL Draft is just around the corner, but that doesn't mean big boards are set just yet.

With teams still combing through evaluations from the scouting combine, pro days and miscellaneous workouts, there's no telling how far up -- or down -- certain prospects could be moving ahead of the draft's arrival on April 25.

Smack dab in the middle of mock draft season, however, CBS Sports' R.J. White joined Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to break down some of his top risers and fallers of the 2019 class.

Among the biggest beneficiaries of the pre-draft process, according to White: Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, Washington offensive tackle Kaleb McGary and Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Oliver was once seen as a candidate for the 10-15 range of the first round, White said, but now the interior prospect looks more like a guarantee for the top 10.

"If he meets your threshold, you could consider him a top-three, top-four prospect in this draft if you're willing to put up with (his) size," White said. "So I think he's a lock for the top 10," if not a trade up by a DT-needy team like the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals or Carolina Panthers.

As for McGary, White sees him as the best of the second tier of offensive linemen in the 2019 draft class.

"If you're a team in the 20s and you're looking for an offensive lineman, this could be a guy that you could take, plug him in at right tackle right away and kind of feel good about what you've got," he said. "I think he could sneak into the first round."

Among White's biggest fallers: Florida edge rusher Jachai Polite, who was once a "top-12" candidate but now might not even be a Day 2 selection after an ugly combine performance.

Catch the full breakdown of 2019 risers and fallers, plus a look at some of this offseason's craziest mock drafts, on the podcast: