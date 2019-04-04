Pick Six Podcast: Ranking the six most important teams of the 2019 NFL Draft

Every team has a lot at stake when selecting in the first round of the NFL Draft.

With such a boom-or-bust hit rate on top-ranked prospects, every single franchise could easily upgrade -- or sabotage -- its own depth depending on the decisions it makes on draft night.

Of all 32 teams, however, which are the most important of the 2019 draft, in particular?

CBS Sports' Sean Wagner-McGough joined Will Brinson on Thursday's Pick Six Podcast to break it down.

Among the obvious candidates: The Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and Oakland Raiders.

Arizona, of course, holds the No. 1 overall pick, and despite months of speculation regarding their love affair with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray, it remains to be seen whether they'd actually jettison 2018's first-round QB, Josh Rosen, after just one year on the team.

"This year seems to be the first year in recent memory," Wagner-McGough noted, "that we're not entirely sure what position is going to be at the top of the draft."

Wagner-McGough added that the Cardinals might be intrigued by someone like Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but "he would have to be Aaron Donald to justify" going first overall, meaning Arizona might feel pressured to either go QB or edge rushers -- Ohio State's Nick Bosa, perhaps -- if it doesn't trade down. In any event, the Cards' pick will shape the rest of the first round, not to mention a franchise desperate for a turnaround.

Brinson, meanwhile, thinks the Raiders are "by far the most important team in this draft because of those first three picks" in the opening round, while the Giants could dictate how the rest of the QB prospects fall.

"If (Dwayne Haskins) is there at No. 6 and they don't pull the trigger on that," Wagner-McGough said, "I think there would be a riot."

Catch the entire draft discussion, plus a roundup of other news and notes around the NFL, on the podcast: