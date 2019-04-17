Pierschbacher, Ross, OL, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Pierschbacher, Ross, OL, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Nothing about Pierschbacher's game stands out, but he's far from a liability and can play center or guard. Decent power, hand placement and punch timing. Better in a straight line and moving laterally although he can occasionally get across the line on zone plays. Doesn't have a mean streak and is further ahead as a run blocker than pass blocker. -- CT

