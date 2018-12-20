Pinstripe Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Wisconsin vs. Miami bowl game

A somewhat rare bowl game rematch in this year's Pinstripe Bowl between Wisconsin and Miami, two hyped programs that fell on hard times in 2018.

As you can probably imagine, this outing is loaded with draft prospects ... mostly up front for Wisconsin and mainly on defense for Miami.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google

Miami

Joe Jackson, EDGE

Jackson is what I call a power defensive end, an edge-rusher who leans on his point-of-attack strength and heavy hands to defeat blocks and make plays in the backfield. He's listed at 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds, and he has a sculpted upper body. While not very bendy, Jackson can use his length to get his hands on the football on rushes when he can't flatten to the quarterback. The Miami star had 22.5 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss in three seasons for the Hurricanes. He seems like a classic second-round pick. There's size, physicality, and decent production but some skill refinement is needed.

Jaquan Johnson, S

If Johnson were a little bigger, he'd widely be considered a first-round pick at the safety position. He wasn't able to re-create the production of 2017 when he had 96 tackles, four picks, three forced fumbles, and four pass breakups, but Johnson was still very active for the Hurricanes with 79 takedowns, a pick, and two forced fumbles. He's kind of a tweener though. Johnson is listed at 5-11 and 190 pounds, so you would think he's a rangy center fielder when in fact he's best near the line of scrimmage as an authoritative run-support player.

Michael Jackson, CB

Jackson has the size to play on the outside against large, perimeter receivers. He's 6-1 and 200 pounds but looks heavier than that on the field. A physical, man-to-man corner with somewhat stiff hips and slower-than-normal change-of-direction ability, Jackson's going to be a polarizing prospect. Teams that want to play aggressive press man coverage will like Jackson's size, length, and power. Teams that prioritize twitchiness in their defensive backs will have Jackson lower on their boards.

Wisconsin

Beau Benzschawel, OG

Benzschawel is the premier prospect on a Wisconsin offensive line rife with NFL talent (what else is new?). At 6-foot-6 and 320-ish, he's a mammoth guard prospect but rarely gets out-leveraged by shorter defenders. Benzschawel is a fine athlete for his size too, as he works effortlessly to the second level to find linebackers and defensive backs flying downhill. At times, his lateral quickness is pushed to the limit by counter moves, but his anchor is NFL-caliber right now, as is his power in the run game. Benzschawel could be a first-round pick or go sometime early in the second.

Michael Deiter, OG

Another tall guard prospect at 6-6 and 310 pounds, Deiter's different from Benzschawel in that he's more explosive laterally but not as powerful when he gets into a grapple with defensive linemen. Deiter too is more aware of twists and blitzes. With a little added strength, Deiter would improve his anchor and the ability to drive defensive linemen backward on running plays, both of which would round out an already relatively refined game.

David Edwards, OT

Edwards is a dynamic linear athlete for being 6-7 and 315 pounds and his anchor isn't a huge problem when facing bull-rushes. He could struggle dealing with NFL counter moves because he can be a little stiff when needing to move laterally. He's the type of tackle you want scraping to the second level to find a linebacker or getting out on screens. Edwards' pass-blocking is a little behind his overall ability as a run-blocker at this point, but he should go no later than the third round.

T.J. Edwards, LB

A polished but athletically limited linebacker, the 6-1, 242-pound Edwards would be best as an inside linebacker in a 3-4 based system to mostly keep him between the tackles. Edwards has the power and tenacity to violently shed blocks, and he reads his keys well to get to the football. He's a useful coverage linebacker despite not being a fast, twitchy player because his experience has led to an understanding of route concepts. Edwards is a very reliable tackler too and thumps on inside runs when he quickly fills a running lane. Losing 5-to-10 pounds would immensely help this somewhat of an old-school player at the next level.