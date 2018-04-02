Player Blurb: Adonis Alexander, CB, Virginia Tech

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Similar to teammate Brandon Facyson in many ways. Tall, long. Better in 2016 than 2017. Lack of speed was exposed, as was his late reaction time to route concepts.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Charlotte, Alexander played in 11 games (seven starts) as a true freshman, recording 55 total tackles with four interceptions and six pass break-ups. He made five starts while playing in 13 games as a sophomore, totaling 43 tackles (two for loss) with two interceptions and seven pass break-ups.

Alexander made two starts among his nine appearances in 2017, and though he had just 27 total tackles, 23 were solo. He also managed two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, four PBUs and an interception against Miami he returned 18 yards. -- R.J. White