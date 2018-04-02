Player Blurb: Adonis Alexander, CB, Virginia Tech
NFL Draft analysis for Adonis Alexander, CB, Virginia Tech
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Similar to teammate Brandon Facyson in many ways. Tall, long. Better in 2016 than 2017. Lack of speed was exposed, as was his late reaction time to route concepts.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Charlotte, Alexander played in 11 games (seven starts) as a true freshman, recording 55 total tackles with four interceptions and six pass break-ups. He made five starts while playing in 13 games as a sophomore, totaling 43 tackles (two for loss) with two interceptions and seven pass break-ups.
Alexander made two starts among his nine appearances in 2017, and though he had just 27 total tackles, 23 were solo. He also managed two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, four PBUs and an interception against Miami he returned 18 yards. -- R.J. White
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
Mock: Broncos watch QB well dry up
Could we actually see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks of the draft?
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up