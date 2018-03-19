Player Blurb: Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Twitchy, balanced runner who lacks acceleration and explosiveness through the second level. Small back severely lacking power. Plus vision and pass-catching skills.

College Recap:

After playing running back and defensive back at Weequahic High School (N.J.), Wadley saw limited action as a redshirt freshman in 2014 but scored eight touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore the following year while averaging six yards per carry on his 83 attempts. He took over a much larger role as a redshirt junior, touching the ball 204 times, including 1,081 yards on 168 carries, and scored 13 touchdowns from scrimmage. Wadley took over more of a feature role in 2017, and while his per-carry numbers dropped he still delivered 13 more touchdowns while totaling 1,462 yards from scrimmage. His biggest performance came at the end of the regular season, when he racked up 159 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries at Nebraska. Wadley also flashed his kick-return skills for the first extended period in the Pinstripe Bowl, when he racked up 171 yards on five returns. -- R.J. White