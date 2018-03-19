Player Blurb: Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Big-bodied contested-catch dominator who possesses enough athleticism to separate at the intermediate level. Can be a red-zone specialist early in his career.

College Recap:

A four-star recruit out of Urbandale, Iowa, Lazard decided to attend Iowa State, where he started in 11 of his 12 games while catching 45 passes for 593 yards and three scores. After being named second-team All-Big 12 as a sophomore, Lazard broke out in 2016, catching 69 passes for 1,018 yards and seven TDs to earn first-team All-Big 12 honors. Lazard was again named first-team All-Big 12 as a senior after catching a career-best 71 passes for 941 yards and 10 touchdowns. While he topped 100 yards four times, he saved his best performance for last, recording season highs in receptions (10) and yards (142) while scoring a touchdown in a Liberty Bowl win over Memphis. Lazard caught at least one pass in all 48 games played in his college career. --R.J. White