Player Blurb: Andre Chachere, CB, San Jose State
NFL Draft analysis for Andre Chachere, CB, San Jose State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Good-sized cornerback with moments of dynamic athleticism. Plays tentative at times, especially with a blocker in front of him against the run. Not a viable press man corner. Movement skills to be adequate in zone.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Fresno, California, Chachere played on special teams as a true freshman before making 39 total tackles with one sack, two interceptions and eight passes defensed as a sophomore. One of his two picks came in a Cure Bowl win over Georgia State. Chachere was named first-team All-Mountain West in 2016 after recording four interceptions and 14 passes defensed to go with 36 total tackles and two forced fumbles.
Chachere didn't have quite as good a season as a senior, though he did set career highs in total tackles (46) and solo tackles (39). He also had two tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defensed over the course of the year. Chachere also saw time at safety and linebacker during his collegiate career. -- R.J. White
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...