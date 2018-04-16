Player Blurb: Andre Chachere, CB, San Jose State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Good-sized cornerback with moments of dynamic athleticism. Plays tentative at times, especially with a blocker in front of him against the run. Not a viable press man corner. Movement skills to be adequate in zone.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Fresno, California, Chachere played on special teams as a true freshman before making 39 total tackles with one sack, two interceptions and eight passes defensed as a sophomore. One of his two picks came in a Cure Bowl win over Georgia State. Chachere was named first-team All-Mountain West in 2016 after recording four interceptions and 14 passes defensed to go with 36 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Chachere didn't have quite as good a season as a senior, though he did set career highs in total tackles (46) and solo tackles (39). He also had two tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defensed over the course of the year. Chachere also saw time at safety and linebacker during his collegiate career. -- R.J. White