Player Blurb: Andre Smith, ILB, North Carolina

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Thick, thumping inside linebacker who will lay the lumber if given space. Doesn't have the speed to get to the outside and blocks stay glued to him too often. Losing a few pounds would be beneficial.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Jacksonville, Fla., Andre Smith played in all 14 games at middle and strongside linebacker as a true freshman at North Carolina. The UNC staff trusted the young defender with significant reps during the Heels 11-3 ACC Coastal Divison Championship. As a rookie, the 6-foot, 240-pound Smith notched 53 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception and one pass breakup.

Earning a reputation as a cerebral and charismatic leader and instinctual defender, Smith took over the starting middle linebacker spot for the Tar Heels heading into his sophomore season. Smith played in all 13 games, starting 12 for Carolina. He ranked second on the team with 113 tackles and added six tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass breakups. His 8.7 tackles per game were eighth best in the ACC. Smith's junior campaign was cut short following a season-ending knee injury. In two games, Smith made 21 tackles and returned an interception 73 yards. - Ross Martin, InsideCarolina